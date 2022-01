January 12, 2022 - On Wednesday, the White House reports the Biden-⁠Harris Administration increases COVID-⁠19 testing in schools to keep students safe and schools open. Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken every step available to keep schools safely open for full-time, in-person instruction. These efforts have resulted in 96% of schools open in-person in January 2022, up from 46% of schools in January 2021. Students have sacrificed so much over the course of the pandemic, and the President has been clear in his words and his actions that his Administration will do all that it can to keep schools safely open for all students.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO