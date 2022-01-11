"I don't know what it is about this house… I have to stay." Well Go USA has released an official trailer for The Long Night, a horror thriller made by filmmaker Rich Ragsdale. This one is dropping soon on VOD in early February, despite not stopping by any festivals or elsewhere before. This is yet another in a long line of indie horror films to star Scout Taylor-Compton (also see: Room 9, Apache Junction, An Intrusion). A devoted couple's quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophesy. In addition to Scout, the cast includes Nolan Gerard Funk, Deborah Kara Unger, and Jeff Fahey. This looks crazy intense! What a chilling trailer. Lots of gnarly shots in this make it look like it might be a seriously unnerving thriller, not just another tame cult movie. Check this out.

