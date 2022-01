Follow along all night with beat writer Scott Richey live from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., as No. 25 Illinois faces Nebraska in Big Ten action:. A quick glance at Ken Pomeroy's ratings is all it takes to see that Illinois has one of the most efficient offenses in the country. And that it could be even better. The Illini enter tonight's game at Nebraska ranked ninth in KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency. They also rank 294th in turnover percentage — as in they give the ball away on 20.9 percent of their possessions.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO