Animal Concerts partners with Korea’s Klaytn: K-pop in the Metaverse?

cryptocoingossip.com
 3 days ago

The US-based Metaverse concert organizer Animal Concerts has partnered with South Korea’s Klaytn blockchain network to bring leading global music entertainment stars to the Metaverse. Metaverse concert organizer Animal Concerts has partnered with South Korean unicorn Kakao’s Klaytn network to increase its exposure to the Korean entertainment industry...

cryptocoingossip.com

