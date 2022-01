Crypto markets have been trading poorly, along with broader risk markets, since the start of 2022. Over the past week, Bitcoin is down 11.7% and Ethereum is down 17.3%. As for our crypto indices, our DeFi index has fallen 13.9% over the past week and our smart contract index is down 18.1% – but the biggest decline has been in our metaverse index, which is down 21% (see charts below). The metaverse index is now down 45% since its peak in late November 2021.

