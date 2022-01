Australia have axed Marcus Harris for the final Ashes Test but captain Pat Cummins insists the opener has not reached the end of the road.Harris has been in modest form at the top of the order, posting a solitary half-century and averaging 29.83 in seven innings against EnglandWith Travis Head back to reclaim his place in the middle order after missing the drawn Sydney Test with Covid-19 and stand-in Usman Khawaja making himself undroppable after reeling off twin centuries in that match, Harris is the natural fall guy.Khawaja will shuffle up to take his opening spot in Friday’s day/night clash...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO