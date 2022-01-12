ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Merck Foundation announces 63 winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2021 in partnership With African First Ladies

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodoma [Tanzania]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with African First Ladies announced the winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021. The awards were announced by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

Merck Foundation and Gambia First Lady conducted the First Health Media Training to break infertility stigma and support girl education

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Banjul [The Gambia], January 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first "Merck Foundation Health Media Training" via Videoconference on 15th December 2021 in partnership with H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother for The Gambian media.
EDUCATION
Tyler Morning Telegraph

HBAR Foundation Announces Partnership with A.R. Rahman to Create Content for A New NFT Platform That Supports India's Independent Music Community

Featuring Exclusive First NFT Drop From Oscar and Grammy-Winning Composer A.R. Rahman. DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- The HBAR Foundation today announced a partnership with Indian composer, producer and musician A.R. Rahman, to create content for a new NFT music platform focused on India's independent music community. The HBAR Foundation is providing a grant and organizational support for development and growth of the NFT platform, scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Countries#Southern Africa#East African Community#Charity#Dodoma Lsb#Ani Businesswire India#Merck Kgaa Germany#Infertility Prevention#The African First Ladies#Merck Foundation Alumni#The Merck Foundation
dallassun.com

90 per cent of Afghanistan's health centres to close down by 2022 end: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 8 (ANI): Nearly 90 per cent of health centers of Afghanistan may close down by the end of 2022 due to the current economic situation, said a fresh report by the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Millions of Afghan people will be left without health services facilities and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Ghana
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
dallassun.com

Amid unrest, Pakistan claims it has set up help desk in Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan's], January 9 (ANI): Amid civil unrest in Kazakhstan, Pakistan claimed that its Embassy in the country has established help desks in Nur-Sultan and Almaty to facilitate its citizens, local media reported on Sunday. The News International quoted a foreign office spokesperson as saying that all Pakistanis were safe.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates World Hindi Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): A language is the soul of any nation or society, which is a result of a person's ideas and creative thoughts as well as opinion, said the first secretary of Press Information and Culture, at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu Naveen Kumar on World Hindi Day here on Monday.
INDIA
dallassun.com

Jaishankar speaks with foreign ministers of Argentina, Brazil

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday spoke separately with his counterparts from Argentina and Brazil and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. Jaishankar and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero noted expanding cooperation in various areas including commerce. "A virtual review of our...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pak opposition terms January 13 'darkest day' after National Assembly passes 'mini-budget'

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday lambasted Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government for approving the supplementary bills or 'mini-budget', and said that January 13 was the "darkest day in the history of Pakistan."Referring to the passing of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the supplementary finance bills with a majority vote in National Assembly (NA), PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi -- who was holding a press conference in Islamabad along with other party leaders, said that "January 13 was the darkest day for the Parliament as the bills were approved without any discussion," reported Geo News.
ASIA
dallassun.com

UNSC condemns Houthi seizure of UAE flagged vessel Rwabee

New York [US], January 15 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday condemned the seizure of UAE flagged vessel Rwabee by the Houthis and demanded immediate release of the vessel and crew. "The members of the Security Council condemned the Houthi seizure and detention of the UAE-flagged vessel,...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

India expresses concern on continued intensification of military operations in Yemen

New York [US], January 13 (ANI): India on Wednesday expressed concern about the continued intensification of military operations in Yemen and called upon all parties to the conflict to immediately cease fighting. "India calls upon all parties to the conflict to immediately cease fighting, de-escalate the situation and engage unconditionally...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy