Merck Foundation announces 63 winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2021 in partnership With African First Ladies

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday lambasted Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government for approving the supplementary bills or 'mini-budget', and said that January 13 was the "darkest day in the history of Pakistan."Referring to the passing of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the supplementary finance bills with a majority vote in National Assembly (NA), PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi -- who was holding a press conference in Islamabad along with other party leaders, said that "January 13 was the darkest day for the Parliament as the bills were approved without any discussion," reported Geo News.

ASIA ・ 3 HOURS AGO