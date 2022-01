A few days after they announced that they were accepting cryptocurrency for donations to the company, Mozilla says they are now pausing this and reviewing the system and their policy. This comes after one of its cofounders publicly criticized the company for partnering with “planet-incinerating Ponzi grifters”. Cryptocurrency has been receiving much concern and scrutiny lately over its energy use and environmental impact and having a company like Mozilla “dabble” in it even if it’s just donations seems to have sparked anger from people who used to be involved with the company.

