House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog are the top film nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards, with each movie earning three nominations. The top TV nominees are Succession and Ted Lasso, which each scored five nominations. The Power of the Dog, however, missed out on the SAG Awards’ top category of best cast, with nominees there consisting of Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. While three of those nominees feature three star-packed ensembles with Belfast, Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci, only three actors from those films — Beflast‘s Caitriona Balfe, and House of Gucci‘s...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO