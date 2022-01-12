ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Peapack-Gladstone Bank hires VP, assistant brand and marketing director

By Gabrielle Saulsbery
NJBIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. and Peapack-Gladstone Bank appointed Karen Rosner as vice president and assistant brand and marketing director. Rosner will lead the development and promotion of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private...

njbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJBIZ

Veris Residential unveils financial leadership transition

With the news that Chief Accounting Officer Giovanni DeBari will leave the company, Veris Residential on Jan. 12 announced a transition plan for its financial leadership team. Amanda Lombard will succeed DeBari, effective Jan. 18. The two will coordinate to facilitate the transition. Lombard will then transition to the role...
BUSINESS
fashionista.com

The Lede Company Is Hiring A Brand Assistant In New York, NY

The Lede Company is seeking a Brand Assistant to join the Consumer/Lifestyle Brand team, overseeing a comprehensive client roster including fashion, spirits/water, hospitality, luxury lifestyle, beauty, wellness and consumer products. The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment, stays organized, and positive under pressure. Candidate must have excellent organizational skills and be able to adapt to multiple assignments and deadlines as well as a frequently-changing environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJBIZ

Larken expands executive leadership with HR director

Barney Drew has joined Larken Associates as human resources director. Drew, who also joins the commercial and residential real estate building, development and management firm’s executive leadership team, will focus on developing and establishing an integrated Human Capital Management strategy to support Larken’s growth plans. “This is an...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Novidea Hires Julie Shafiki as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Brand Awareness and Growth

Novidea, creator of a born-on-the-cloud, data-driven platform optimizing the entire insurance policy and distribution lifecycle, has named Julie Shafiki its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Novidea’s born-on-the-cloud insurance platform is built on Salesforce. It provides a customer-focused solution for brokers, agencies, and MGAs seeking to more effectively manage the entire...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Marketing Director#Vp#Lakeland Bank#Advance#Njbiz
rejournals.com

Chicago-based CRG names VP of marketing

CRG, the national real estate development and investment firm, has named Tim O’Connell vice president of marketing in its Chicago office. In his new role, O’Connell will oversee the management of CRG’s corporate communications, branding, public relations and digital marketing initiatives as the firm comes off a record year in commercial development.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Hilary Williams Promoted to Partner at Digital Brand Architects

Hilary Williams has been promoted to partner at the digital influencer management company, Digital Brand Architects. Williams joined DBA in 2015, and previously served as vice president of talent. She is now one of three partners at the company, joining CEO Raina Penchansky and president Vanessa Flaherty. Her clients include Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt, global fashion and beauty influencer Camila Coelho, best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger, former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams, fashion designer Rachel Parcell, chef Gaby Dalkin and the parenting platform Big Little Feelings. “Hilary distinguishes herself every day through the clients she passionately represents, the reputation she has earned and her...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Commvault appoints chief legal officer

Danielle Sheer has been named to lead global legal and compliance teams, along with governance, commercial, intellectual property and privacy programs for Commvault. Sheer was appointment as chief legal officer was announced by the Tinton Falls-based firm on Jan. 13. Intelligent data services company Commvault operates across on-premises, cloud and...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJBIZ

CushWake adds industry vet Nicolaou as vice chairman

Niko Nicolaou is joining Cushman & Wakefield, the firm announced Jan. 11. Nicolaou comes on board as vice chairman, based in Cushman & Wakefield’s East Rutherford office. He will be a member of the Multifamily Advisory group, with a primary focus on multifamily investment sales, the firm said. “Niko’s...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NJBIZ

Summit Financial, Merchant to acquire Fieldpoint Private’s investment advisory unit

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]Parsippany-based Summit Financial Holdings and N.Y.-based Merchant Investment Management will together acquire Fieldpoint Private‘s investment advisory unit, establishing a partnership that will deliver Fieldpoint Private’s banking capabilities through the Summit advisor services platform, SummitVantage. When the deal closes Summit expects to add Fieldpoint’s unit, which advises on $5.1...
SUMMIT, NJ
wgel.com

VP Jolliff Named Chief Retail & Commercial Banking Officer

Mike Radliff, The FNB Community Bank President, has announced the appointment of bank vice-president Jay Jolliff as Chief Retail and Commercial Banking Officer. “Expanding my experience here at my hometown bank is a tremendous opportunity,” stated Jolliff. “I am truly looking forward to working closely with our team as we continue to strive to deliver the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction.”
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sotero Promotes Anne Gotay As VP Of Marketing

Sotero, a leading data security company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Anne J. Gotay to Vice President of Marketing. Anne had joined Sotero as the Director of Marketing and has been instrumental in the recent success and unprecedented growth of the company. “Anne has a unique ability to...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Acast Appoints a VP of Marketing

It’s a newly created position for Patrick Butkus, who was most recently Director of Acquisition Marketing at Discovery streaming products discovery+ and GOLFTV. He’ll be responsible for building and enhancing recognition of the Acast brand, products and services globally. Lizzy Pollott, Acast’s SVP Marketing Communications and Brand, said,...
BUSINESS
fsrmagazine.com

Mongolian Concepts Appoints Blake Johnson VP of Marketing

Mongolian Concepts, the management group behind three renowned create-your-own bowl brands—Genghis Grill, FlatTop Grill and bd’s Mongolian Grill—welcomes back Blake Johnson as Vice President of Marketing. He’ll play a pivotal role in the continued success and growth of the Mongolian Concepts brands. “We continue to build...
BUSINESS
fortworthinc.com

TechFW Lands an Assistant Director

Officials with TechFW announced on Thursday that Cortney Gumbleton has joined its team as assistant director. Gumbleton will work with TechFW Executive Director Hayden Blackburn to define and execute the strategic plan and vision of the organization. She will also lead the organization’s marketing and operations team members. A...
FORT WORTH, TX
martechseries.com

Frontegg Strengthens Leadership Team With New VP People and VP Product Hires

Frontegg, the modern user management platform for the Product-led era, announced that Shelly Fischer Egoz has joined the company as VP people, and Stav Aldaag has come on as VP product. These key hires will support the company’s rapid growth as it scales its platform and accelerates global expansion.
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Industrial Innovations hires director of sales

Grandville, Mich.-based Industrial Innovations Inc., a manufacturer of industrial lubrication systems for the metal forming, die casting, foundry, and forging industries, has hired Rodney Yeomans as director of sales and business development. Yeomans has 35 years of industrial sales and management experience, having served in similar roles in the metal...
GRANDVILLE, MI
sgbonline.com

Columbia Sportswear Appoints VP, U.S. Sales, Columbia Brand

Columbia Sportswear Company announced it has named Jim Beeman as vice president, U.S. sales for the Columbia brand. Beeman had been at Nike for 22 years. His last position at Nike was VP and general manager, JD Sports/Finish Line. Other roles at Nike include vice president, Integrated Marketplace Development; vice president and general manager, Nike Central; and senior global brand director, Football and Baseball.
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Cole Schotz elects NJ attorney as firm’s first female co-managing shareholder

National law firm Cole Schotz PC elected Hackensack-based employment law department chair Randi Kochman co-managing shareholder, to serve alongside Samuel Weiner and Warren Usatine. Kochman’s position is effective immediately. She is the firm’s first female co-managing shareholder. “Randi is an accomplished leader and dedicated mentor, who has made...
HACKENSACK, NJ
crbjbizwire.com

Lowcountry Food Bank ﻿Hires Teresa Johnson as ﻿Director of People and Culture

January 6, 2022 -- The Lowcountry Food Bank, whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina, is pleased to announce the hiring of Teresa Johnson as Director of People and Culture. Johnson has 15 years of expertise in human resources. She previously served as Human Resource Director of REV Federal Credit Union in Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy