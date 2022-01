Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd., a member of the Tokyo-based global specialty chemicals conglomerate Toyo Ink Group, recently opened a brand new gravure ink factory at its Gujarat site along the western coast of India. With a production capacity of more than 5,000 metric tons per annum, the new Gujarat factory is expected to boost the company’s competitive advantage in India’s rapidly growing flexible packaging market, while further strengthening the company’s regional and global supply infrastructure. In addition, the site is toluene-free and uses dedicated controls to ensure regulatory compliance and increased safety.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO