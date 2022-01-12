ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet-Safe and Versatile Snow and Ice Removal Tools

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in a place where winters are white, then...

www.king5.com

CAR AND DRIVER

10 Ways to Keep Your Driveway Snow- and Ice-Free This Winter

The days are shorter, and the coats get heavier. Yep, it's winter. For many of us, that also means snow and ice, two things we don't want on our driveways. So clean the powder and slippery stuff off—an ice-free driveway is safer, looks better, and will make you the neighborhood alpha dog.
LIFESTYLE
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Illinois Dog Get Excited Seeing Snow For the First Time

Some of us may not like dealing with snow, but for others seeing if snow for the first time can be so much fun. A golden retriever pup found out just how much snow can be after seeing it for the first time. You can see him just loving life and having a blast playing in the snow. My dog Luna will be seeing her first snowfall this year (or next) and I can't wait to see her reaction when the white stuff finally falls in the area.
ANIMALS
1011now.com

Keeping your pets safe during cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even though Nebraskans haven’t seen as much snow as normal in January, below-zero wind chills make it dangerous to go outside. This goes for pets too. Shortening walks is the best way to limit exposure and keeping time outside to under five minutes. For pets that stay outside, the Capital Humane Society said proper shelter and water are critical when temperatures are below freezing. Outdoor cats are attracted to any place that is warm, like car engines, so be on the lookout for animals before morning commutes. With colder temperatures comes the risks of hypothermia and frostbite, which can both happen to your pets too.
LINCOLN, NE
rossford.com

How to care for birds that visit your yard this winter

The pristine, white backdrop of a snowy winter day can be a wonder to behold. While fresh snow on the ground can make for aweinspiring landscapes, the absence of greenery amid the starkness of winter poses challenges for animals that do not ride out winter in a state of hibernation. Red-winged crossbills, snow buntings, bohemian waxwings, evening grosbeaks, and cardinals are some of the bird…
ANIMALS
arklatexweekend.com

Tips to keep your pets warm and safe in the winter

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - When it gets cold, we’re not the only ones who have to be prepared. Your fur babies need to be ready for the winter season as well. We checked with Veterinary Behavior Specialist Dr. Liz Stelow from Uc Davis for some tips to keep them warm and safe.
PETS
1011now.com

Keeping pets safe during freezing temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With temperatures dropping below freezing and the feels like temperatures are in the single digits, the Capital Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to be cautious of how long pets are outside. “When you’re dealing with windchills that are getting us under 20 degrees that’s cause...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WBTV

Professionals say aging trees need to be removed ahead of snow, ice that comes with a winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter weather is quickly approaching. You may have dead or damaged trees or tree limbs that need to be removed before the potential snow and ice. WBTV spoke with tree removal company Arborscapes. Tree Care Operations Manager John Maurice says the company is already getting a lot of calls and they’re anticipating even more once the storm rolls through.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Amazon's Best-Selling Ice Melt Is Safe for Your Pet's Paws, and Shoppers Call It 'a Lifesaver After a Storm'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Depending on where you live, you may have just experienced your first big snowstorm of the season. That means it's time to pull out your shovel and ice melt to clear your walkway or driveway. But if you have pets, you may be worried about salt getting into their paws. Luckily, there's an option that will keep their paws safe: the Harris Kind Melt pet-friendly ice melter on Amazon.
PET SERVICES
Morning Sun

Snow Snake offers variety of activities during the winter season

As the winter weather picks up, business has also picked up Snow Snake Ski & Golf. Snow Snake is a business from Harrison that offers multiple outdoor activities throughout the year. Skiing, snow boarding, snow tubing, golf, and zip lining among other activities are available at the hill. During the...
HARRISON, MI
wymt.com

Tips to stay safe while clearing away snow and ice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a snowstorm blanketed the tri-state region, many have the chore of clearing off their car before driving to their next destination. Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says there are important areas to keep in mind. “There’s a lot of things that people forget like...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Telegraph

How to drive your car safely in snow and ice this winter

Freezing weather brings with it the most treacherous driving conditions faced by British drivers and, along with floods and high winds, sub-zero temperatures contribute to a significant number of accidents. The sheer amount of standing water is a risk in itself, but can be lethal if it freezes. The UK’s...
TRAFFIC
nbcrightnow.com

'Two Dudes Snow Removal' offers donation-based snow removal with a smile

RICHLAND, Wash.- 10-year-old Diesel Hubble started shoveling snow for his neighbors in Richland this week and turned it into a full-blown operation in just days. He and his 7-year-old brother Raymond make up 'Two Dudes Snow Removal'. It started in their neighborhood, helping neighbors shovel their snow. Now they say...
RICHLAND, WA
Jackson Hole Radio

Celebrate NYE safely with pets

While we celebrate the new year tonight, wise pet owners will keep an eye on their furry family members to keep their year ahead happy. Jackson Hole Radio Veterinary Correspondent Dr. Stephanie Ninnemann says emergency vet visits on New Year’s Eve climbs by 50% in some locations due to inadvertent poisonings.
JACKSON, WY
gladstonedispatch.com

Keep pets safe this holiday season

The Humane Society of Missouri offers some tips from veterinarians at the HSMO’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America to help ensure all celebrations are safe and fun for those four-legged friends, according to a press release. Be careful with festive foods. • Food and drinks are a highlight of...
PETS
The Oakland Press

‘No ice is 100 percent safe’

With winter weather upon us, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and the county’s Marine Division are warning the public about venturing onto frozen lakes, ponds and rivers for activities, and offering safety tips to help minimize risks. Even with nighttime temperatures in the single digits, Bouchard encourages everyone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

