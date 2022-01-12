Pet-Safe and Versatile Snow and Ice Removal Tools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even though Nebraskans haven’t seen as much snow as normal in January, below-zero wind chills make it dangerous to go outside. This goes for pets too. Shortening walks is the best way to limit exposure and keeping time outside to under five minutes. For pets that stay outside, the Capital Humane Society said proper shelter and water are critical when temperatures are below freezing. Outdoor cats are attracted to any place that is warm, like car engines, so be on the lookout for animals before morning commutes. With colder temperatures comes the risks of hypothermia and frostbite, which can both happen to your pets too.
