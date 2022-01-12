Beyond the Badge

Connecting with Lancer community members is his favorite part of being the SRO. St. Louis County Officer Chad Deakin chose a career in law enforcement to follow in his father’s footsteps. But now he is blazing his own trail in his role as Lafayette’s School Resource Officer. Though he may be most visible to students at lunch and in the parking lot at the beginning and end of the day, his responsibilities go far beyond those duties.
MANY, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. Today, Rick introduces us to Many Police Officer Stanley Cook. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
The man suspected of killing Young Dolph has reportedly emerged on social media amid a manhunt for his arrest. On Saturday (January 8), a series of Instagram messages referencing the beloved Memphis rapper's November killing were posted to an account linked to Johnson. "Turning Myself In Monday @201 I'm Innocent,"...
Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
Many police departments across the Wabash Valley made arrests over the holiday weekend. Several of these involved people driving under the influence. Now we are learning more about an arrest out of Vermillion County that happened after a roll-over crash.
Not even the spirit of the holidays can keep a cop from killing a Black man under dubious circumstances and taking him away from his family and loved ones. Sadly, 25-year-old Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight has become yet another victim of what witnesses say is nothing but blue bloodlust. Our family over at NewsOne is reporting on the incident that took place on December 29, 2021 just days before we rang in a new year. A Paterson, New Jersey witness named Duke Snider told NorthJersey.com that McKnight was murdered.
The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced this week that, effective at the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, it was temporarily suspending in-person visitation to all of its Level V prison and Level IV work-release and violation-of-probation facilities, as a precaution to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19.
A traffic stop in Rose City on Saturday, Christmas Day, led to a car chase and an eventual drug bust. The Rose City Marshal’s Office stopped a black GMC pickup truck because the vehicle had an obstructed paper E-tag and was believed to have evaded a deputy with Rose City the previous night.
In a recent story concerning the Hallwood Police officer we reported his salary. Town Clerk Danny Shrieves informed us that Allan Poulson does not work full time for the town. He only works part time and is paid $25 per hour only for the hours worked. Shrieves said that the annual police budget for the town is $10,000 which includes automobile expenses. The figure reported in the court records includes other income sources.
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 82-year-old woman accused of poisoning dogs off of College Hills was given 5 years probation on Wednesday. According to court documents, on Jan. 12, Sarah Howell, 82, pleaded guilty to cruelty to non-livestock animals by poisoning and killing. Howell was originally arrested for the...
The parents of a woman thought to have been killed by a former colleague who stalked her say "it's time for a change" to protect stalking victims. Gracie Spinks, 23, was found fatally injured in a field, in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on 18 June 2021. It is thought Michael Sellers, 35,...
Oakley Carlson hasn’t been seen in nearly 11 months, but the will of those trying to find her hasn’t waned. Cheri Roberts, who said she was Oakley’s foster grandmother from when she was 7 months old until she was 4 years old, said she won’t ever stop trying to find Oakley.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita and Sedgwick County firefighters won the 27th annual Battle of the Badges. It’s the third straight year the fire departments have lifted the trophy, beating out law enforcement and EMS in the competition. With first responders’ efforts and donors’ generosity, the Red Cross of South Central and Southeast Kansas collected more than 1,400 donations from Dec. 13 through […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are just a few days left for the Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive in Sioux Falls. So far, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has received 409 donation votes while the Sioux Falls Police Department has received 387 donation votes. The Community Blood Bank...
Contractors required to register in tornado damaged areas in Marshall County. State police are investigating a officer involved shooting in Mayfield. The January 6, capitol riot is considered the most serious challenge to our democratic system. Scott City blood drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. Blood drive in Scott City, Mo.
Happy Wednesday everyone, I hope you are all enjoying your week so far. We were blessed with plenty of snacks, sodas, and other goodies for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this past Sunday, from several members of our County. There are some new laws that are going into effect this month. I don't know if you are all aware, but […]
LIMA — Law enforcement runs in many families, but the Mortimers take it to another level. Identical twins Zachary and Jacob serve as officers; the former with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and his brother on the Lima Police force. What’s more, Jacob now wears badge No. 37...
Comments / 0