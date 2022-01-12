ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The Sheriff’s Corner

By Sheriff Jose u201cJoeu201d Salazar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday everyone, I hope you are all enjoying your week so far. We...

The Suburban Times

University Place Chief’s Corner

City of University Place announcement. I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable holiday season. I wanted to take a moment to share my gratitude for the support so many of you showed your Police Department throughout 2021 and share some insight into what’s to come in 2022. The...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
CBS Denver

Weld County Sheriff Searches For Truck Theft Suspects

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff is asking for help in identifying two men involved in the theft of a truck. (credit: Weld County) The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole a pickup early Monday from a property in rural Weld County southwest of Gilcrest off Weld County Road 40. (credit: Weld County) Both suspects are described as Latino, one wearing dark-colored work boots, jeans and a camouflaged jacket. The other wore a light grey hoodie, a dark-colored baseball capt with a camouflage brim. (credit: Weld County) One man left the scene driving a white Ford F-150 with license plate number TQP-100. Anyone who recognizes these men are urged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600.
WELD COUNTY, CO
abc17news.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
littletongov.org

Arrest Made in Attempted Arson

Just after 11:30 p.m. January 4, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) and South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a report of smoke at the ARC Thrift Store in the 1400 block of West Littleton Boulevard. Upon further investigation, the call was upgraded to a working commercial structure fire. SMFR investigators determined the fire was caused by arson.
LITTLETON, CO
Daily Voice

Missing Maryland Woman Found Dead

A missing nonverbal woman from Rockville has been found dead, according to police. On Jan. 9, Montgomery County Police recovered the body of 45-year-old Nyanko Udo reported missing on Jan. 6. At around 12:40 p.m., police were called to the 14200 block of Brad Drive for a person down. Montgomery...
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Canyon News

Michelle Antonia Murcia Arrested For Assault

SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested Michelle Antonia Murcia, 18, of Los Angeles, for her involvement in an incident that occurred on November 21, 2021. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to the Canyon News that officers responded to investigate an assault that occurred at the base of the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. stairs involving two street vendors.
SANTA MONICA, CA
newportdispatch.com

Brattleboro man arrested for threat posted on Facebook

BRATTLEBORO — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Brattleboro on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a threatening post that Steven Streeter, of Brattleboro, made on a Facebook page at around 10:30 a.m. Police say one of the threatened parties had an active abuse prevention order against...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 6 & 7, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
CBS Boston

Fall River Police Officer Michael Pessoa, Accused Of Using Excessive Force, Fired

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A Fall River police officer who is facing charges for using excessive force was fired Wednesday. Michael Pessoa, who was indicted on charges that he abused his authority and used “excessive and unnecessary force” during four separate incidents in 2019, was determined to have “engaged in serious misconduct” during an internal investigation, Interim Fall River Police Chief Paul Gauvin said. “The hearing officer found substantial evidence that Mr. Pessoa had engaged in egregious violations of Police Department Rules and Regulations and that termination was warranted. These findings and my decision to terminate Mr. Pessoa have no bearing on the pending criminal allegations against him, which will be adjudicated through the criminal justice system,” Gauvin added. Michael Pessoa, a 17-year veteran of the department, was indicted on a variety of charges that include aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violation with bodily injury, and filing a false report. The incidents allegedly took place in 2014, 2018 and twice in 2019.
FALL RIVER, MA
Popculture

Police Admit 'Mistakes' in Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Traffic Stop Before Tragic Murder

An independent investigator report in the Gabby Petito case reveals that officers who stopped Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie in Utah and found a distraught Petito after an apparent domestic violence incident had a missed opportunity to intervene. Days after the police interaction, Petito was declared missing and her body was later discovered. Laundrie was a person of interest in her disappearance but he too went MIA and was later found dead of an apparent suicide. Now, the investigators say had police intervened in a different way, it could have been a different outcome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
raymondville-chronicle.com

Beyond the Badge

Over the years, I've had the privilege of participating in many kinds of programs for the public, usually to open with an invocation concerning some special topic or issue that has gone on for some time, and needs to have enough awareness to put an end to the problem. Usually, with few exceptions, these programs are mostly crime related programs. […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT

