SLICES OF LIFE

By Jill Pertler
raymondville-chronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about a new year that often has me reflecting on time. I...

www.raymondville-chronicle.com

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Slices of life by Jill Pertler – The ABCs of making 2022 great

Turning the calendar over to a new year is often a time of reflection, not only to look backward but also to look ahead. What can happen to make the future bigger and brighter?. The past year has been overflowing with lessons for my life. It’s been a year of...
styleweekly.com

Nostalgia by the Slice

New York, Chicago, and Detroit are all known for their iconic styles of pizza — but Pittsburgh? Growing up in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, Rob Zorch fell in love with the pan-cooked pastry crust and super sweet tomato sauces of Jioio’s signature pies. The longing for a slice similar to these pizzas became somewhat of an obsession, driving him to begin baking and selling his own creations out of a popular Richmond food truck. After two and a half years of peddling pies at breweries around town, this past summer Zorch finally opened up a namesake brick-and-mortar in Carytown.
RICHMOND, VA
otdowntown.com

My Kingdom for a Slice of Salami

As the clock struck 12:00 midnight on December 31, my head was flooded with memories. I’m not one to look back often. To be honest, nostalgia gives me the willies. I do display some old photos of my family but I pass by them routinely, without giving them much thought. However, this New Years’ Eve as I ate my antipasto, I was reminded of Grandpa Max.
wsspaper.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ review: a 1970s slice of life

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has drawn many comparisons with Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Both films offer fictionalized tellings of the Hollywood their respective directors remember from the nostalgia of their childhood. But while the vision of L.A. Tarantino envisions is one of heroes and violence, PTA’s film harkens to a time when Hollywood and America seemed to be stuck in their own sort of identity crisis. Everyone in this film can somewhat tell that the future is garbage, but the specific kind of garbage is still up in the air. This creates the perfect atmosphere for our two leads, Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman). In this twisted 1970s, the laws of time have less weight put on them. Alana is a 25-year-old so lost she’ll be any age she has to, and Gary is a 15-year-old desperately trying to prove otherwise.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Midwest Slice Of Life: The Countdown & Facecrack Page!

Okay, I’m excited because in just 20 days, we’re going to debut The Midwest Slice Of Life video series!. This is a brand new video series that’s going to debut on YouTube on Monday, January 24th. The first season is going to be 11 episodes with reviews of both frozen pizzas and restaurant pizza. The frozen pizza reviews are done here in the MBIP World Headquarters Dining area and the restaurant reviews are shot live, in the restaurant.
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
allthatsinteresting.com

From The ‘Real-Life Mowgli’ To The ‘Human Pet,’ Learn The Bizarre Stories Of 9 Feral Children From History

Often abandoned by their parents or forced to escape abusive situations, these feral children grew up in the wild and in some cases were literally raised by animals. If the history of human evolution has taught us anything, it’s that the most human trait of all is our ability to adapt. Though survival on this planet has certainly gotten easier over time, these nine stories of feral children remind us of our roots — and the perils of life in the wild.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
inmaricopa.com

American Pickers to film in the area

The popular antique-hunting television show American Pickers is returning to Arizona to film in March. Show executives said they plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the area, but specific filming dates and locations are not yet available. American Pickers is a documentary series...
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
The Independent

Martha Stewart releases replica of nativity set she made in prison

Martha Stewart is selling replicas of the ceramic nativity set she made while she was in prison.In a new video posted to her TikTok account, the writer and TV personality said the white figurines, complete with baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, make for a “really beautiful and special gift” with “a little street cred”.“Inspired by, guess what, the set that I made when I was confined,” she said. @marthastewart You’ll never guess where I made this nativity scene…😇Get ready for a storytime #HolidayCountdown #LearnOnTikTok #TikTokPartner ♬ original sound - Martha Stewart She also showed viewers the original...
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
