SLICES OF LIFE

New York, Chicago, and Detroit are all known for their iconic styles of pizza — but Pittsburgh? Growing up in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, Rob Zorch fell in love with the pan-cooked pastry crust and super sweet tomato sauces of Jioio’s signature pies. The longing for a slice similar to these pizzas became somewhat of an obsession, driving him to begin baking and selling his own creations out of a popular Richmond food truck. After two and a half years of peddling pies at breweries around town, this past summer Zorch finally opened up a namesake brick-and-mortar in Carytown.
Comments / 0