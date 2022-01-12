SLICES OF LIFE

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has drawn many comparisons with Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Both films offer fictionalized tellings of the Hollywood their respective directors remember from the nostalgia of their childhood. But while the vision of L.A. Tarantino envisions is one of heroes and violence, PTA’s film harkens to a time when Hollywood and America seemed to be stuck in their own sort of identity crisis. Everyone in this film can somewhat tell that the future is garbage, but the specific kind of garbage is still up in the air. This creates the perfect atmosphere for our two leads, Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman). In this twisted 1970s, the laws of time have less weight put on them. Alana is a 25-year-old so lost she’ll be any age she has to, and Gary is a 15-year-old desperately trying to prove otherwise.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO