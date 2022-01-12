Rihanna’s Date Night Style Is Unparalleled

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ugg boots were one of the It shoes in the 2000s (perhaps you paired them with your best Juicy Couture tracksuit, in the vein of Paris Hilton), but the plushy comfort shoes have been having a recent comeback. It started last year, when models like Joan Smalls, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski started wearing one of the brand’s new styles—the Mini Ugg!—making them look, dare I say, chic. After more than a decade of falling out of fashion, Uggs returned with a vengeance. And now, Kendall Jenner is continuing that revival and taking it into 2022.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO