ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna’s Date Night Style Is Unparalleled

By Eni Subair
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna’s latest logo-centric outfit cements her status as the queen of date-night chic. Last night, the superstar stepped out in LA wearing a monogrammed cocoon padded waistcoat and headscarf from Gucci and Balenciaga’s much-loved...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Rihanna
Person
Demna Gvasalia
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Fantastical Futurism

Conventional wisdom says your fashion can either look to the future or reference the past, but this week, celebrities chose to do both. Whether pulling out the next generation of designer fare—just take the scintillating crimson two piece from Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne's Oracle series that Anok Yai wore to preview The Matrix—or embracing the classics—like Penelope Cruz showcasing the timelessness of Chanel tweed on The Tonight Show—stars created a week filled with dramatic pieces and unexpected moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Date Night
Vogue

Victoria Beckham’s Holiday LBD Is Very Old-School Posh Spice

Victoria Beckham isn’t afraid of a bold colour combination. Vivacious reds, greens and yellows all feature in her everyday wardrobe – she champions bright shades in her collections, too – but little black dresses will forever remain a staple for the singer-turned-designer. VB packed a minimalist, Spice...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Every Supermodel’s Favorite Uggs

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ugg boots were one of the It shoes in the 2000s (perhaps you paired them with your best Juicy Couture tracksuit, in the vein of Paris Hilton), but the plushy comfort shoes have been having a recent comeback. It started last year, when models like Joan Smalls, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski started wearing one of the brand’s new styles—the Mini Ugg!—making them look, dare I say, chic. After more than a decade of falling out of fashion, Uggs returned with a vengeance. And now, Kendall Jenner is continuing that revival and taking it into 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Sees Stripes in ’90s Vintage Dress and Hidden Heels at ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya earned her stripes at the season 2 premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria.” The Emmy Award-winning actress posed ahead of the red carpet in a vintage Valentino dress, as captured on Instagram by FNAA Style Influencer of the Year winner Law Roach. The strapless Spring 1992 number, originally worn by Linda Evangelista, featured a slim fit and a scalloped neckline. The piece also included vertical black and white stripes for a streamlined appearance. Roach completed Zendaya’s look with diamond drop earrings and rings. Though the “Dune” actress’ shoes weren’t visible, she likely wore a pair of coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps. Pointed-toe pairs of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Goes Typically Glam in Fendi Coat, Leggings and Crystal-Trim Boots With Boyfriend on Aspen Getaway

Mariah Carey is traveling in style for the holidays, as seen in her latest Instagram post. While boarding a private jet with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the “Glitter” star struck a pose in a pair of sporty black leggings. The comfy athleisure was paired with a short Fendi jacket. Carey’s outerwear featured black panels and cuffs, as well as brown uppers covered in the brand’s signature “FF” logo. Her travel-ready look was complete with a black face mask and oversized sunglasses, as well as a reptilian Hermes Birkin with silver hardware. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Cardi B Proves She’s the Queen of Logomania in Dior Bustier Ensemble

Cardi B gives a lesson in matching patterns. The “Money” rapper posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed just how coordinated the fashion lover and musician is. For the ensemble, Cardi wore a matching Dior Trotter print coat and an asymmetrical skirt in the brand’s signature blue and white color. Underneath, she popped on a nude and white bodysuit in the same notable print. It added a nice touch of contrast and broke up the monotony of the blue and white colors of the print. She accessorized with a matching stroller and baby bag in the same logo. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bundle Up For A Romantic Date Night In West Hollywood — Photo

The A-list lovebirds headed to their winter date night at Nobu in three layers of clothing. They still looked super fashionable while staying warm. Power couple Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, braved the cold (cold for California, at least) for a romantic date night at Nobu in West Hollywood on January 10. The stars were photographed all bundled up in three layers of clothing as they headed to the celebrity hotspot. Ri sported a heavy black and blue jacket and a gray sweatsuit to keep warm, while rocking white sunglasses and a pair of white Prada heels.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore Sweatpants With Heels For Date Night With ASAP Rocky

Little can compare to the comfort provided by your favorite sweatsuit. If you feel like you can’t let go of your WFH co-ords just yet, you’re not alone — Rihanna also agrees. And, she has a clever way of styling it so you can continue to wear your cozy set for any public outing. Although the pairing of sweats with sneakers or even UGG boots is a classic, the singer has more of an unexpected fashion combo up her sleeve. During a recent date with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore sweatpants with heels — a clever fashion trick where she looked dressy and was still comfortable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Kate Moss’ New Campaign, Chanel Launches Clean Beauty Brand, What’s REALLY In Kendall Jenner’s Bag, And More!

Kate Moss kicks off 2022 with a new campaign for pal Charlotte Tilbury. Charlotte Tilbury’s latest campaign has landed, and it’s giving us the January motivation we need to start chugging water and green juice to regain our own glow. The celebrity-adored brand’s Beautiful Skin Foundation ads bring together supermodel Jourdan Dunn, actress Phoebe Dynevor, and iconic British style icon and model Kate Moss. The trio showcase the new cruelty-free $44 foundation—which CT spent three years working on—which launches worldwide tomorrow in a range of 30 shades to suit a wide array of overtones and undertones. See you at the beauty counter!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Spotlights a Sleeper-Hit Prada Bag From the ’00s

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s been continuing her streak of raver-inflected, seemingly Depop-plucked getups. Yesterday, she wore a pair of print-forward pants and a black top with a boat-neck cut. On her arm, though, was not a buzzy Dior saddle bag or her Goyard tote but instead a rectangular-shaped bag studded with bulbous pockets. While my colleague referred to it as a boom box, it’s instead Prada’s Militare Tessuto Active Nylon Shoulder Bag. The roomy piece is deliciously utilitarian with its many pockets, balanced out by its entertainingly useless buckles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Will Open Its First Brick-and-Mortar Stores in 2022

Rihanna‘s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty has announced plans to open its first brick-and-mortar storefronts in 2022. The first physical location will open in Las Vegas later this month before several additional stores pop up in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. throughout this year. “2022, we coming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Embraces Logomania in Her Latest Date Night Look

If logomania was a city, I'd like to personally nominate Rihanna as mayor. Last night, the fashion-beauty-music mogul made her way to her favored Italian eatery, Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi, accompanied by beau A$AP Rocky. And, as per usual, Rihanna took the outing as an opportunity to flaunt some serious Fashion (emphasis on the capital F) looks, this time going all out with the monogrammed logos as seen in the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy