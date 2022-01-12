ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODFW seeks new members for Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee, Jan. 12

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee has three vacancies and seeks new members to represent two ecoregions: Blue Mountains and Columbia Plateau and the Northern Basin and Range as well as one at-large position. Interested applicants can find more information here on how to apply: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/JoinCommittee.asp “Serving...

#Dfw#Odfw#Oregonians#Committee Chairperson#Ocrf
