ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Whoa! Does This Awesome City Have The Most Bed Bugs In Texas?

By Leo
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a list you don't want your city to be on. Who knew that this list was an annual thing? Apparently, Orkin puts out this list every year. Of course, Orkin knows a thing about BUGS, it's what they do. So, before we reveal the Texas city that takes the...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Notable Places in Midland: The Pepto Bismol House

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Surprise Weather For West Texas This Winter Says The Farmer’s Almanac

After LAST February 2021 and the week that stopped the world in Texas--we're all a bit wary of what's to come this year and if things do get bad, will the power grid survive and hold up thru it? As we went into winter last year, transitioning from Fall was pleasant and really gave no indication of cold weather to come. We had an extremely mild December, even hitting the 80's at Christmas. I know everyone's holding their breath to see what happens over the course of the next 6 weeks, but from what I can see in the Farmer's Almanac for our area-things are looking pretty good--if you believe that sort of thing. They do go back and look at their predictions after the fact to see how accurate they were, and usually, they are on target.
WEST, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

The Most Wanted Woman In Texas Has A $12,500 Reward For YOU!

Margaret Lorrain Smith has been on the run now for over a decade after being charged with capital murder in the death of her then-husband George Smith in 2007. After being indicted along with the man she hired to do the job, Dylan Laughrey, he was convicted and got a life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. She was able to flee while out on bond in 2009 and disappear. The only female on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, she was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio 12 years ago. She allegedly hired Laughrey to kill her husband, and on August 6, 2007, lured her husband to Surfside Beach where he was beaten to death to the point of being unrecognizable, by Laughrey--according to court records. The motive was allegedly a life insurance policy she was listed on as the beneficiary.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Texas City, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa? Should I Tell My Exes Wife To Be That Their Wedding Date Was Ours?

Listener Wrote- My ex's new wife to be doesn't know that they are getting married on what was OUR ANNIVERSARY! I know he's doing it to SPITE me but I really feel bad for her because she has no clue that the date is the same wedding date as ours was. He has told me this. Look, I could care less if they get married on that date, but he's doing it on purpose and I think it's not cool she doesn't know. Shouldn't I give her a heads up?
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

My Texas Valentine: 3 Road Trip Getaways That Will Score You BIG Points!

Well, here we are. A smidge over a month away from our favorite Hallmark Holiday... And even if you've got the coolest, most laid-back, and easy-going significant other--you're not gonna wanna mess this up. Because regardless of what they say-they DO want you to think of them and make a fuss over them on Valentine's Day. So-having said that; instead of taking the easy way out and spending money on some chocolates and flowers and a dinner out... Go the extra mile-or MILES--and plan a romantic getaway for the two of you. When was the last time Grandma and Grandpa watched the kiddos for a weekend and you both got out of town and reconnected as a couple? Here are some ideas to keep in mind and check out--BUT DON'T WAIT. These places book fast for holidays like this one. So if you wait until February 13th to try to get a room-you'll be out of luck. That's why we're here to remind you NOW!
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Geronimo!. You won't get to...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Bugs#Whoa#Philadelphia
Mix 97.9 FM

Is Big Rojo-Big Red Flavored Beer Coming To Midland-Odessa HEB’s?

Wow, talk about behind the times! I completely missed the memo that one of my favorite soda flavors of all time Big Red, is now a flavor of beer. I will always have my memories of a fried burrito, Doritos and a Big Red. If you have not tried this combination, don't walk, run to try it for yourself, you'll thank me later. Then they rolled out Big Red Zero not too long ago and even though for a time it was hard to find, because it was sold out everywhere, I finally got my hands on some to try it and I fell even more in love.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Services That Should Exist In Midland Odessa

We've all seen the numerous articles about restaurants and entertainment we wished we had here in the Basin. In & Out Burger, etc etc. Now, let's talk about SERVICES we wish we had here. Because let's face it... This area is unique in many ways with many different forces at work every day to shape our lives, not only on a daily basis but even hourly in some cases. Where do we begin?
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy