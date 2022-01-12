ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect questioned over 2012 murder of British family in French Alps

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French police have detained an individual over the 2012 murder of a British family and a cyclist in the French Alps, Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said in a statement...

Daily Beast

Arrest Made in Mysterious French Alps Quadruple Murder

Nearly ten years after the battered and bloodied bodies of a British-Iraqi family and a French cyclist were found on a forest road in the French Alps, a local man who was questioned in 2015 has been arrested, according to local French media. On Thursday, police extended his detention and said he was being investigated for murder and attempted murder in the 2012 slaying. Police say they are working to verify discrepancies in his version of events the day of the murder when he was seen in the area. He said he was hang-gliding but authorities appear to disagree.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Alps murders: Man released without charge over 2012 killings

A man arrested in France this week over the unsolved 2012 murder of a British family and a French citizen in the Alps has been freed. Prosecutors said the man had been ruled out as the killer and his detention ended at 17:30 local time (16:30 GMT). The arrest had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Police release suspect in 2012 French Alps killings

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Police released a suspect Thursday in the fatal shootings of three family members and a cyclist in the French Alps in 2012. Authorities had arrested the unidentified suspect Wednesday morning as part of a new investigation into the cold case and his home was searched. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Suspect detained in unsolved 2012 shooting in French Alps

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities on Wednesday detained a suspect in connection with the unsolved case of three British family members and a French cyclist killed in a shooting in the French Alps in 2012. Line Bonnet, the public prosecutor in Annecy, France, said in a statement that detectives in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
