ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Instagram exploring new profile grid offering greater personalization

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Instagram recently revealed it’s testing a new feature that lets you view your feed in different ways, and now news has dropped that the company may be about to offer you more control over the way your content is presented, too. Spotted this week by Silicon Valley insider...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

You should really delete that embarrassing Google search history

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? Whatever your reason may be, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.) The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.
INTERNET
The Independent

Woman’s boyfriend deleted all her male friends from Facebook while she slept

A woman’s boyfriend deleted all her male friends from Facebook while she slept, according to a viral TikTok. “I was wondering why my friends list kept going down every night. He be unfriending dudes while I’m sleep,” Zoe Hollibaugh wrote on the platform. In the video, Ms Hollibaugh stands before a screenshot of at least 10 notifications stating that a male Facebook friend has been removed from her account. Mr Mysterious by D-Block Europe plays in the background. Ms Hollibaugh mouths long to the lyrics: “Are you serious? Went through my phone while I’m sleeping. I’m furious.” The video...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personalization#Influencer#Smart Phone#Home
IFLScience

Google Is No Longer The World's Most Popular Website

Step aside, Google, you are no longer the world's most popular website. Searching for stuff is sooooooo 2020. According to Cloudflare Radar's popularity ranking, the tech giant has been knocked down to the second most popular domain by a surprise (relative) newcomer. No, despite Microsoft's crafty trick of making Bing the default search tool for the Edge browser (fun fact: the most popular search term typed into Bing is "Google") it did not manage to beat Google, and its ever-growing array of services including Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News.
INTERNET
smallbiztrends.com

How to Make Money on Pinterest

Many businesses already use Pinterest to indirectly promote their products and services. But Pinterest isn’t just a social media platform. There are also opportunities for making money directly on the site. For those interested in increasing their online revenue, here’s a guide that teaches how to make money on Pinterest.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Disable the "People You May Know" Feature on Facebook

Don't you just love it when you get friend suggestions from Facebook? If you're like most people who don't like getting these friend suggestions in your mail or via SMS, this article will help you. In it, we'll cover how to disable friend suggestions on Facebook. How Does Facebook Come...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Google and Meta fined $237M over user tracking in France

France's data protection agency issued a 210 million euro ($237 million) fine to Google and Meta on Thursday over user tracking concerns. Both companies made it harder for people to refuse cookie tracking than to accept it, said the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés. Google received the...
BUSINESS
forsythwoman.com

The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
INTERNET
studybreaks.com

4 Best Content Ideas To Boost Your YouTube Channel

If you want to grow, you need to make videos with some substance. YouTube is an amazing platform to share your ideas and build a following of like-minded people who will appreciate your video content. It is a highly entertaining platform that attracts a massive audience each day. However, YouTube...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Oversharing on Social Media

From sharing your birthday celebration pictures on social media to posting every single thing that happened that year, you might be oversharing on social media without even realizing it. While there's nothing wrong with sharing big achievements with your friends, too much information can invite unwelcome attention. Moreover, there's something...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Protect Your Snapchat Posts With "My Eyes Only"

There are several reasons why you may want to keep certain things private, such as your IP address and photos. These days, you'll find several apps and features to keep your important information away from prying eyes. For instance, most Android phones have a native "Private files" feature that allows you to password certain files.
CELL PHONES
Distractify

A New Meme Is Dominating Social Media, but What Is the Viral Joke About?

New memes and internet jokes can seemingly come from anywhere, and they can also seem to go viral at somewhat random times. Recently, a new meme has emerged called the E10 meme, and many want to know what the meme is about and why it's suddenly become so popular online. As it turns out, the meme is just the latest in a long line of pretty basic but undeniably hilarious jokes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Amouranth accuses another site of “shadow banning” her as Instagram ban continues

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is accusing another big social media platform of “shadow banning” her as Instagram continues to keep her account locked. Amouranth is one of the biggest content creators on the internet. Whether she’s streaming from her hot tub on Twitch, appearing on podcasts, or buying gas stations, she has a knack for drawing attention to herself.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Your Instagram home feed is getting a huge change

Amid the frantic CES news cycle, Instagram has revealed that significant changes are coming to our Home feeds. Entering testing today is a new feature that gives us three different feeds to explore when opening up the app. While the standard Home feed isn’t going anywhere, it will be joined by two new feeds that will almost certainly prove to be popular among the Instagram-using masses.
CELL PHONES
petapixel.com

These Are the First 100% AI-Generated Stock Photos of People

Smarterpix, Germany’s leading stock photo agency, has announced an industry-first: a set of stock portraits that are 100% generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and available for legal licensing. Smarterpix is operated by PantherMedia, the first microstock agency in Germany, which partnered with VAIsual, a technology company that pioneers algorithms...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Android Headlines

Instagram Spotted Working On 'Edit Grid' Feature

Instagram is arguably the most used social media platform, overtaking Facebook. debatable. Facebook, the parent of Instagram, is continuing to add new features to the platform. Notably, as per a Twitter post (via PhoneArena) by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram was spotted testing a cool new feature. This feature is...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy