Slovak government approves defence treaty with United States

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s government has approved a defence agreement with the United States, setting the framework for potential use of its air bases by its NATO partner but not leading to any concrete deployments, ministers said on Wednesday. The agreement, which the Slovak government said follows...

