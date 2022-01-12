ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves prepared to sell Willy Boly

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves are prepared to sell Willy Boly. The Daily Mail says Boly could leave Wolves in the January transfer window after slipping down the pecking order under manager Bruno Lage. The centre back is expected...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wolves are ready to listen to offers for Willy Boly in the January window with the Ivorian centre back tumbling down the pecking order under Bruno Lage

Willy Boly could leave Wolves in the January transfer window after slipping down the pecking order under manager Bruno Lage. The centre back is expected to be out of action until early next month with a calf problem that ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations, where he would have played for the Ivory Coast.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willy Boly
Person
Bruno Lage
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Gunners survive Granit Xhaka’s red card

Arsenal defended valiantly with ten men to earn themselves a draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Granit Xhaka’s early red card left Arsenal to battle through the remainder of the game a man down and the north London side immediately resorted to attempting to shut up shop.Despite their command of the ball, boasting almost 80% of possession, Liverpool struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities with their best chance falling to Takumi Minamino at the death as he blazed over the bar from close range. Arsenal’s players celebrated at full-time after a valiant clean sheet that leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Arsenal send Balogun to Middlesbrough

Arsenal have loaned England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun to Championship side Middlesbrough until the end of the season. The 20-year-old, who joined the Gunners academy in 2012, has scored two goals in 10 first-team games for Arsenal. He made his debut against Dundalk in the Europa League in October 2020,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss David Moyes: Norwich have a really good manager

West Ham boss David Moyes has spoken of his admiration for Norwich City counterpart Dean Smith. The Hammers meet Norwich later tonight. Moyes said, "Norwich have got a really good manager in Dean Smith. "I think the thing about Norwich is that they've got a really good manager in Dean...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Coast#Africa Cup Of Nations#The Daily Mail#The Premier League#Tribal Football
The Independent

World’s best players ‘always interested’ in joining Arsenal, Mikel Arteta claims

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still attract the world’s best players as the club continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the last two seasons and missing out on Europe entirely this term, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window as the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Pedro Neto returns to training at Wolves

Pedro Neto is on the brink of handing Wolves manager Bruno Lage a selection boost. The Daily Mail says Wolves hope Neto will return to action after a 10-month injury absence next month, with the Portuguese attacker now back at the club's Compton headquarters. Neto is training alone and has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Points the only currency that matters to Newcastle as must-win Watford clash approaches

They have been called the richest club in the world but money is not the answer to Newcastle United’s problems. Eddie Howe’s team have too few points in the bank. That is the only currency that matters at the moment. It makes them Premier League paupers.The reality of the situation is reflected in the club’s approach to the transfer market. Fans dreamt of Saudi cash bringing big names to Tyneside. Chris Wood is not the sort of exotic foreign signing they expected. Newcastle have met the £25m release clause for the Burnley striker. The New Zealander has scored just three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan matchwinner Alexis has swipe at Conte: This is the roar of the lion!

Inter Milan veteran Alexis Sanchez was delighted to prove the matchwinner in their Supercoppa triumph against Juventus. Weston McKennie had Juventus ahead before Lautaro Martinez equalised via the penalty spot. Alexis Sanchez swooped for the winner in injury time. “Champions are like this, the more they play, the better they...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

AFCON: Mali defeat furious Tunisia after ref rejects injury-time

Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations in a Group F game which ended in controversy. Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field at full-time after referee Janny Sikazwe failed to add any injury time. The second half saw two stoppages...
FIFA
Tribal Football

Barcelona in talks with Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule

Barcelona are moving for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. The Germany international comes off contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have failed to progress. BILD's Christian Falk reports Barca have now come forward to hold talks with Sule about a Bosman switch this...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Yusuf Demir pens Rapid Vienna contract after Barcelona axe

Barcelona have cut loose Yusuf Demir from his loan. Demir has now returned to Rapid Vienna after Barca ended his season-long loan this week. The decision was made after Barca coach Xavi failed to be won over by the Austrian after he replaced the sacked Ronald Koeman. Demir is now...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea chase City scalp and new boys eye debuts – Premier League talking points

Nine Premier League fixtures will take place this weekend after the majority of clubs have battled through their recent Covid-19 issues.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points before this round of matches with important clashes at both ends of the table.Will Tuchel have Midas touch?🏆 Congratulations, @ChelseaFC - #UCLFinal winners!@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/btoRg1JM32— UEFA (@UEFA) May 30, 2021Chelsea travel to the Etihad for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday already trailing Manchester City by 10 points. When Thomas Tuchel first arrived in England, he got the better of Pep Guardiola in three crunch games at...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy