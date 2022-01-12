ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arteta insists world's best players still want to play for Arsenal

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists the world's best players still want to play for the club. The Gunners are battling to convince Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic about a move. But Arteta says: "I don't know....

