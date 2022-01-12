ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation is still surging and some Democrats see one culprit: Greedy companies

By Scott Horsley
knkx.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest inflation report shows what most Americans already know: Prices are still climbing rapidly. The Labor Department said Wednesday that consumer prices in December were up 7% from a year ago — the biggest hit to family pocketbooks in about 40 years. That has many people asking...

