Premier League

Arsenal boss Arteta talks Nketiah future; Maitland-Niles decision

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Eddie Nketiah will not leave this month. In terms of outgoings this month, Arteta insisted Nketiah "is our player" and will stay. He also spoke about sending Ainsley Maitland-Niles...

