Biden Yells, DeSantis Brags! State of the State!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual 60 day session of the Florida Legislature kicked off Tuesday with the traditional State of the State address by the Governor, in this case a wide-ranging, powerful and generally well received speech by Governor Ron DeSantis. I listened to it all and we'll play some of the highlights for...

southdadenewsleader.com

DeSantis touts Florida as freest state in U.S., outlines $99.7 billion budget

Gov. Ron DeSantis began his State of the State address Tuesday thanking the Florida Legislature for making “Florida the freest state in these United States” before highlighting proposal in his recommended $99.7 billion budget. The legislature began its 2022 session Tuesday and will convene over the next 60...
AFP

Biden announces diverse slate of Fed nominees

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced nominations to fill open positions on the Federal Reserve board, including the first Black woman to ever serve as a central bank governor. The nominations will increase diversity on the Fed board and could sway policymaking at a time when the central bank is poised to hike lending rates to fight surging price increases, while also supporting the ongoing economic recovery. If confirmed by the Senate, they would also create a majority of governors nominated by Democratic presidents on the board after the departure in recent months of two officials tapped by Republicans. Lisa Cook, a nominee who is an economics professor at the University of Michigan, would be the first African American woman on the seven-seat board of governors.
tennesseestar.com

DeSantis Touts ‘Free State’ of Florida, Dems Rebut

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) gave his State of the State speech from the Florida House of Representatives and touted Florida as one of the freest states in the country. “Florida has become the escape hatch for those chafing under authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly never-ending mandates and restrictions,” DeSantis said.
WMBB

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers State of the State Address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday gave his State of the State address to formally launch the 2022 legislative session. Here are his remarks, as prepared for delivery: Mr. Speaker, Mr. President, members of the Legislature and fellow citizens: Together we have made Florida the freest state in these United States. While so […]
floridianpress.com

Democrat Fried Says "Free State of Florida" a DeSantis Dog Whistle

—In response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s State of the State address, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held a press conference to pan all of Gov. DeSantis talking points, especially his use of the terms “Freedom” and “the Free State of Florida,” which she refers to as a “dog whistle.”
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Didn’t Mention Constitutional Carry During His ‘State of the State’ Speech – What Could This Mean?

Vague mentions of the second amendment but no promises. On January 11 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made his 'State of the State' address, kicking off the 2022 legislative season. In the speech he set out his priorities and intentions for the year. Many Floridians will have been watching with interest to see if they agree with his points of focus.
hillcountrynews

DeSantis calls Florida ‘the freest state,’ attacks federal government in address

Gov. Ron DeSantis called Florida “the freest state in the United States” in his 2022 State of the State address Thursday, making his opposition to COVID restrictions …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
WJHG-TV

Governor DeSantis declares Florida the freest state in America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Governor Ron DeSantis declared Flordia to be the freest state in America during his annual state of the state address to open the 2022 legislative session. Tuesday, the Governor vowed to continue on the path to more freedom, with more policies to attract and...
floridapolitics.com

Democrats’ State of the State rebuttals challenge Gov. DeSantis’ ‘free state’ message

'Republicans have been running the show for 20 years, and where has it gotten us? Out-of-touch politics focused on culture wars instead of real issues facing real Floridians.'. Florida’s Democratic senators and minority House leadership challenged the vision set in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State speech that freedom for Floridians has been bolstered under his administration. Democrats also highlighted their legislative priorities for the 2022 Session.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DeSantis draws contrast with federal government and Democratic-led states in State of the State address

Painting himself and his state as the antidote to closed schools, government mandates and Big Tech overreach, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday delivered an election-year State of the State speech that emphasized the deepening divide between Republican and Democratic leadership during the pandemic. DeSantis opened his remarks by declaring...
cbslocal.com

Gov. DeSantis Lays Out 2022 Agenda In State Of The State Speech

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — In his last State of the State speech of his first term, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined his agenda for the 2022 legislative session. DeSantis opened his address with a subject he has hammered over and over again during the coronavirus pandemic: Florida won’t be a lockdown state and mandates that other states imposed to fight COVID-19 don’t work.
