Public Safety

Suspect questioned over 2012 murder of British family in French Alps

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French police have detained an individual over the 2012 murder of a British family and a cyclist in the French Alps, Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said in a statement...

