Baltics in talks to increase NATO troops on their soil -Estonian PM

If Moscow escalates the Ukrainian security crisis, the United States may refer the matter to the UN Security Council, US officials said Friday, stressing Washington still favors a diplomatic solution. Tensions have mounted between the West and Russia over accusations Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine. "If Russia takes action, we're not going to hesitate to pursue an appropriate response in the Council and defend the principles of the UN Charter," a US official told reporters, on condition of anonymity. "All options for Security Council response are on the table and we're discussing all of those with other Security Council members and with partners here in New York," the official added. "We are looking at the appropriate time to raise the issue in the Council."

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 HOURS AGO