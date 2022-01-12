ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BILLY JOEL POSTPONES MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SHOW DUE TO COVID CONCERNS

Cover picture for the articleBilly Joel has postponed his upcoming concert at Madison Square Garden due to COVID concerns. The show, which was scheduled to take place on January 14, has been rescheduled to August 24....

wvli927.com

Billy Joel Pushes January MSG Show To August

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Billy Joel has been forced to postpone his January 14th concert at New York's Madison Square Garden. Billy posted a message to fans on Facebook, which reads, "Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG."
MUSIC
PIX11

‘Unfortunate circumstances’: Billy Joel reschedules MSG show

NEW YORK — COVID-19 has caused musician Billy Joel to push back a Madison Square Garden show for the second time. The singer announced the decision on Instagram. “Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans,” Joel wrote in a statement. “Due to unfortunate COVID-related […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Billy Joel
Rolling Stone

Steve Van Zandt on How Ronnie Spector Saved the E Street Band

In 1977, Bruce Springsteen was caught up in a nasty lawsuit with his ex-manager, Mike Appel, and was running out of money to pay the members of the E Street Band. Springsteen was legally barred from the recording studio, and the band members were losing patience. As guitarist Steve Van Zandt recalls in his book Unrequited Infatuations, at least three members — who had other options as session musicians — actually voted to break up. But after Van Zandt convinced his bandmates to hold off, his friend, record exec Steve Popovich, came up with a perfect solution, which involved a temporary...
MUSIC
JamBase

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Cancels & Postpones Shows Due To COVID-19

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit canceled his next two concerts and postponed five others after Jason Isbell tested positive for COVID-19. Isbell revealed the news on Twitter with word he’s “feeling fine” despite a few symptoms. The group’s two-night stand at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Focus Daily News

Local Venues Postpone Shows Due to COVID Outbreak

A number of local venues are postponing productions due to the rise of COVID cases in North Texas. Garland Civic Theatre’s production of “Wait Until Dark” has been rescheduled. The show will now take place April 29-May 15, 2022. Garland Civic’s next show at the Granville Art Center will be “Something Rotten,” March 11-27, 2022. For more information, please visit garlandcivic.org.
DALLAS, TX
radiokmzn.com

SCORPIONS ANNOUNCE NEW SINGLE 'ROCK BELIEVER'

Scorpions announced last week that their new single, “Rock Believer,” will be out on Thursday (January 13). The first snippet of the song went live on Friday (January 7) via TikTok. The song is the title track from the legendary band’s 19th studio album, which will arrive on February 25.
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1942 - CLARENCE CLEMONS

Born on this day in 1942 – Clarence Clemons, also known as The Big Man, saxophonist with E Street Band, (1987 UK No.16 single Born To Run). He released several solo albums and in 1985, had a hit single with “You’re a Friend of Mine,” a duet with Jackson Browne and as an actor Clemons featured in several films, including New York, New York and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Clemons died from complications caused by a stroke on June 18, 2011.
CELEBRITIES

