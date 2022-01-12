ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NZD/USD contained below 0.6800 level as key US CPI data looms

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD is consolidating in the 0.6775 area having failed to test 0.6800 earlier as US CPI data looms. The pair has been contained within a bearish trend channel so far in 2022. Ahead of the release of this week’s most important economic data at 1330GMT, the December US Consumer...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar sell-off slows, US PPI climbs the most in ten years

JPY Outperforms, GBP, AUD Flat, Stocks Fall, Yields Ease. Summary: The Dollar’s sell-off that began this week slowed after US Producer Prices rose less than expected in December. However, the climb in December Wholesale Prices were the biggest on a 12-month basis since data went back to 2010. On the employment front, US Weekly Unemployment Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000 the previous week, and higher than median forecasts at 199,000. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies settled at 94.80 from 94.90 yesterday and 95.60 Wednesday. After hitting an overnight and near 3-month high at 1.3749, Sterling (GBP/USD) slid to finish little changed at 1.3715 (1.3712 yesterday). Uncertainty over the future of current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to his attendance to a work party despite lockdowns saw limited impact on the British currency. The UK remained well ahead of other major developed nations in its handling of Omicron given its successful rollout of booster jabs. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback (USD/JPY) slumped 0.53% to 114.07 (114.50 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) edged up to 1.1460 from 1.1450. Earlier in the week, the shared currency jumped above the 1.1400 resistance threshold after trading below it since the start of 2022. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) settled at 0.7285, little changed from 0.7288 yesterday as speculative short bets continued their unwind. Overnight, AUD/USD traded to 0.7314, a fresh 2022 high. The USD/CAD pair finished at 1.2492 from 1.2500. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the US Dollar was mixed. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) closed flat at 1.3455. The USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) pair dipped to 33.22 from 33.27 yesterday. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed at 6.3635 from 6.3615.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

Hawkish Fed speak continues, China GDP in focus

Asia Market Update: Equity indices decline after weakness on Wall St.; JP equities lag, JGB yields and Yen rise amid focus on BOJ; Hawkish Fed speak continues; China GDP in focus. General trend. - China Dec Trade Surplus well above ests, imports miss ests. - South Korea bond yields rise...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pushes higher and targets 1.1500 ahead of ECB, key data

EUR/USD moves to fresh 2-month highs around 1.1480. The dollar remains under heavy pressure drops to multi-week lows. Germany GDP ECB’s Lagarde next of note in the docket. The upbeat note around the single currency remains well and sound on Friday and lifts EUR/USD to new 2-month peaks in the 1.1480 region.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

No single trend in global equities ahead of US Retail Sales data

The Dollar weakening continues. Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed. Gold prices are rebounding. Equity index futures are mixed currently ahead of US retail sales report today at 14:30 CET following a retreat on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook shares lost 2.03% underperforming market ahead of reports today Meta is being sued for £2.3bn in a class action lawsuit that claims 44 million Facebook users in the UK had their data exploited after signing up to the social network, Apple stock lost 1.9% Thursday.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1530 aligns as next key resistance

EUR/USD has extended its impressive rally early Friday. Dollar stays fragile ahead of high-tier data releases. EUR/USD remains on track to post its largest one-week gains since May. EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and extended its rally toward 1.1500 early Friday. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback continues...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Headline Inflation#Core Inflation#Nzd Usd#Fx#Dxy#Fed Chair#Congressional#Hycm#Danske Bank#The Federal Reserve
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls moved in on the 1.3730s but has stalled

GBP/USD has been creeping steadily higher in the face of a softer US dollar. Some hawkish tones have been dialled down at the Fed by recent comments from officials. At 1.3729, GBP/USD is higher on the day so far, trading up 0.16% after climbing from a low of 1.3705. The price is stalling here but the US dollar has been on the backfoot and the pound is lapping it up. The Bank of England has been one of the more hawkish of the central banks.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold and EUR/USD trade higher: Elliott Wave analysis

The USD remains bearish after US CPI figures this week that came out around expectations, while PPI yesterday increased by 0.2%, less than expected. The dollar is down even after some weakness on stocks yesterday during the US session. So EURUSD is higher, but one of the reasons can be...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Inflation may not be as transitory as earlier thought

US equities suffered a violent sell-off yesterday. Investors especially targeted the Nasdaq (-2.51%). The tech-heavy stock index is sensitive to (expectations of) higher rates. This is probably what drove Thursday’s move. In her Fed chair nomination appearance before the Senate, Brainard held a particular focus on inflation and became the latest governor to advocate a March rate hike. Being one of the biggest monetary doves within the committee, that marks a big shift. She said inflation is expected closer to 2.5% end this year but admitted these projections should be taken with caution. Fed’s Waller later said three rate hikes is still a good baseline for this year though added that if inflation stays high it could be four or even five. He currently doesn’t favor a 50 bps hike in March but the word is officially out. Waller said shrinking the balance sheet could start by summer. US bond yields stuck to their ST downward momentum, perhaps helped by further easing PPI figures suggesting supply-side inflationary pressures may have peaked. The curve flattened with changes ranging between -2.6 and -4.5 bps. German yields eased 1.2 bps (2y) to 4.7 bps (30y). ECB VP de Guindos warned inflation may not be as transitory as earlier thought. His comments were largely ignored though. EUR/USD closed a tad higher, just south of 1.146 resistance, mainly on continued yet marginal dollar weakness. DXY held below 95. The Japanese yen and Swiss France outperformed. Sterling eased but EUR/GBP remains trapped near recent 2-year lows (0.835/6).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD turns negative and returns to 1.1440, focus on US data

EUR/USD fades the initial spike to fresh highs near 1.1480. Chairwoman Lagarde suggested inflation pressures should ease in 2022. US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December. After climbing as high as the 1.1480 region, and new two-month highs, EUR/USD deflated and returned to the mid-1.1400s, where it is...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Chinese data likely to set the tone next week

Market’s sentiment, through Wall Street, leads the way for AUD/USD. Upbeat Australian macroeconomic data a result of the economic reopenings. AUD/USD remains at an inflexion point without a clear directional bias. The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7313, a fresh two-month high, but trimmed part of its weekly gains to settle...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Looking forward to an Omicron free spring?

US dollar fades as Treasury yields stall after sharp gains. Failure at 115.00 and 114.00 erases all 2022 success. General dollar weakness points to a post-Omicron economy. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a recovery based on technical support. The USD/JPY shed its remaining 2022 gains this week as markets look...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US banks slide on earnings, oil prices help to support the FTSE100

It’s been another choppy week for European equity markets with weakness in US equity markets bleeding into a negative end to the week, as speculation about the pace of US rate rises keeps investors on edge. Talk from various Fed policymakers that up to 5 rate rises might be needed before the end of the year is creating extra volatility and some anxiety, particularly where the Nasdaq is concerned.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy