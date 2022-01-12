ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Quebec officials propose taxing the unvaccinated to cover health costs of omicron surge

By Christopher Hutton, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 2 days ago

Officials in Quebec have announced plans to impose a new tax on residents who refuse to get vaccinated. Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced the tax proposal on Tuesday, as COVID-19 and omicron cases rise in Quebec and around Canada. "I'm announcing we are currently working on a healthcare contribution...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horacio Arruda
The Independent

Canada’s Quebec plans anti-vax tax to fine the unjabbed

Canada’s Quebec province plans to tax people who do not get vaccinated against Covid amid a surge in Omicron cases.At a briefing on Tuesday, Quebec’s premier Francois Legault said: “Those who refuse to get their first doses in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution.”“The majority are asking that there be consequences. ... It’s a question of fairness for the 90% of the population that have made some sacrifices. We owe them.”While the details of the financial penalty is still being worked out, Mr Legault said it would be “significant” and no less than than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Tax Exemptions#Quebecers#Canada#Covid
Reason.com

Quebec doesn't mandate vaccination; it taxes the unvaccinated!

Quebec has proposed a new law to tax unvaccinated people. No, there is no mandate. Still, Canadian Civil Libertarians worry that the tax would in fact operate as a mandate:. Cara Zwibel, acting general counsel for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said it might however violate Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms if viewed as "a way of compelling people to get vaccinated".
WORLD
FOX 16 News

Quebec to levy financial penalty on unvaccinated adults

The premier of the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec says adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will be charged a financial penalty. Premier Francois Legault says that not getting vaccinated leads to consequences for the health care system and not all Quebecers should pay for that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Quebec seeks to tax the unvaxxed as Omicron hits

The Canadian province of Quebec, struggling to control the Omicron variant, will impose a new health tax in the coming weeks on those who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. "We are working on a health contribution for all the adults who are refusing to get vaccinated" because they represent a "financial burden for all Quebecois," said Quebec Premier Francois Legault.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Quebec Cracks Down on Unvaxxed With New Health Tax

Quebec has had enough of residents refusing to get vaccinated. The Canadian province’s Premier François Legault said it would impose a health tax on those who won’t get a COVID-19 shot, arguing that the region’s 90 percent vaccination rate puts it in a position to impose it. “We are there now,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. The amount has not yet been determined, but he said the tax would be high enough to reflect the burden the unvaccinated put on hospital staff. According to Global News, 50 percent of intensive care beds are being taken up by unvaccinated people with COVID. “Those who refuse to get the shot bring a burden to hospital staff and an important financial burden for the majority of Quebecers,” Legault said. The province is currently under a curfew due to the Omicron surge and students will be studying remotely until at least Jan. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
Gazette

Polish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy

WARSAW (Reuters) - Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much more limited...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO

State health officials provide update on COVID-19 in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is set to provide an update on COVID-19 in Colorado. The speakers consist of COVID-19 Incident commander Scott Bookman, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, and COVID-19 Marketing Specialist Joe Hollman. If we are contaminated by TOXINS our body...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy