Music

Jason Isbell, Yola and the Black Opry Denounce Morgan Wallen’s Return to the Grand Ole Opry Stage

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
Artists and members of the Black country music community are voicing their disappointment in the Grand Ole Opry after Morgan Wallen, just shy of a year after his racist slur scandal, made an unannounced stop on the legendary stage as part of up-and-comer Ernest's debut. The performance in question...

Related
NewsTimes

The Grand Ole Opry Welcomed Back Morgan Wallen. Now the Nashville Institution Is Being Called Out

Country singer Ernest made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night, but that milestone occasion is being overshadowed by the appearance of his surprise guest. Morgan Wallen, who faced an industry rebuke after being filmed using a racial slur 11 months ago, joined his Big Loud Records labelmate on the Opry stage to perform their new duet “Flower Shops.”
NASHVILLE, TN
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
Black musicians question The Opry’s dedication to anti-racism after Morgan Wallen’s performance

On Saturday night, the Grand Ole Opry fired off a celebratory tweet as country musician Morgan Wallen made an appearance on one of the city’s most revered stages. But some of Nashville’s musicians did not see it as cause for celebration. Instead, Wallen’s appearance called into question the Opry’s dedication to anti-racism and creating a more welcoming space for Black artists.
NASHVILLE, TN
Country’s most revered institution is shamelessly enabling Morgan Wallen's comeback

For just another white dude with a mullet in some Wranglers singing about whiskey and party girls, a lot of ink has been spilled about Morgan Wallen. The rising country star saw his world turned upside down when he was caught on a neighbor’s security camera in Nashville in February 2021 using a racial slur. The scandal came after multiple other incidents in which Wallen was publicly exhibiting the cliche, drunken behavior that sometimes accompanies new fame, and the country music industry at large was quick to distance itself from Wallen in any way. He was banned from award shows and lost his representation. The backlash was swift and loud. It also saw his fans back him in an unprecedented way, by buying his double album Dangerous at such high numbers, it was the most sold album of any genre in 2021. With that backwards marketability, a pattern is emerging of people who would rather capitalize on Wallen than stay true to previous allegiances to anti-racism.
MUSIC
Morgan Wallen Congratulates One of His ‘Best Friends’ Ernest on Grand Ole Opry Debut

Morgan Wallen has become one of the biggest names within the country music industry. And recently, he’s endorsed ‘best friend’ and fellow music artist, Ernest, following the release of their brand new duet, “Flower Shops.” Alongside the brand new single’s release, Wallen congratulated Ernest on his Grand Ole Opry debut with a touching Instagram post. Check it out.
MUSIC
Grand Ole Opry criticized after Morgan Wallen appearance

A surprise performance over the weekend by controversial country music singer Morgan Wallen has caused quite the stir for the historic Grand Ole Opry after the venue hosted the singer during a performance. The Saturday show at country music's most historic venue, alongside Wallen's fellow Big Loud label-mate ERNEST, has...
MUSIC
Thomas Rhett’s ‘Where We Started’ Has a ‘Mind-Blowing’ Katy Perry Collab + a Song Inspired by Prison

"I think if songwriting is not based on the most honest truthfulness, then what's the point of saying it?" Thomas Rhett asked, rhetorically, on a recent Zoom call with media. Bare, specific truth-telling has always been a hallmark of Rhett's career, especially when it comes to opening up about his family and fatherhood in the lyrics of songs like "Life Changes" and "To the Guys That Date My Girls." So when his songwriting sessions over 2020 and 2021 started leading him away from the album he planned to make next — Country Again: Side B, the follow-up to Side A of that project, which came out last April — he went with it.
MUSIC
RodeoHouston Announces Stacked 2022 Concert Lineup

The concert lineup for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been announced and — you know what they say — everything is bigger in Texas. The three-week event features some of the biggest names in country music, plus a few outside of the genre. Celebrating its...
HOUSTON, TX
Thomas Rhett Announces ‘Where We Started’ Album

Thomas Rhett has shared the most important details about his next studio album: When fans can get it and who he'll be working with. On Instagram, the "Slow Down Summer" singer revealed that Where We Started will drop on April 1. He's also revealed the full track list (see below) and revealed that his collaborators will include Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and pop star Katy Perry.
MUSIC
Can Maren Morris Top the Country Music Video Countdown?

Maren Morris has just released a cool new video for her new song, "Circles Around This Town." Will she land at the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular videos of the week? We're about to find out. Morris' new clip is facing off against new videos...
MUSIC
Morgan Wallen's Grand Ole Opry Performance Under Scrutiny in Wake of Scandals

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, shocking many in the country music community who saw it as the ultimate sign of Wallen being welcomed back after his racial slur scandal. Wallen, 28, was initially a pariah in the country music world after TMZ published a Jan. 31, 2021 video showing him using the n-word while walking with friends in Nashville. His music was taken off country music radio and he was banned from accepting awards, but the controversy never caused his sales to slow and he was back on the radio by August.
CELEBRITIES
