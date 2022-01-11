ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Guy Recotta

 4 days ago

Guy Recotta on the success of the Hammond airshow (with pictures and...

101wkqx.com

Is this guy a jerk?

You’d think two years of a pandemic would soften some people’s hearts. You’d be wrong if you thought that. This man’s friend has no patience for small businesses, even in trying times. Is he the jerk? The conversation lives on Facebook!
ECONOMY
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
independentnews.com

Kristen Stewart has chosen wedding outfit

Kristen Stewart has chosen her wedding outfit. The 31-year-old actress got engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer in November after two years together and although she is unsure how many "traditions" they will follow on their big day, she's already chosen her clothes but wants to keep the details a surprise.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Ward Court
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Arnett, Netflix Team for Improvised, Star-Packed Whodunnit (Exclusive)

Populating Will Arnett’s latest comedy was a project in and of itself. Arnett and his Sony-based Electric Ave. banner had secured the rights to adapt the BAFTA Award-winning BBC Three series Murder in Successville, and now he needed a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery. His pitch to prospective talent was simple, if a tad daunting: “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett recalls saying, explaining how he’d be playing the lead detective and they’d be his homicide trainee, and together they’d interview suspects and...
TV & VIDEOS
missourireview.com

Miller Aud-cast Episode 42: Black Guy White Guy Talking

Hello and welcome to Miller Aud-cast, the Missouri Review podcast where we listen to and discuss the finalists for the 2021 Miller Audio Prize. Happy New Year, listeners, readers, writers, and friends. May 2022 look favorably on us as we try to put it all back together, or dismantle it with just purpose. We’re back with episode 42 of the Miller Aud-cast, featuring the latest finalist for the 2021 Miller Audio Prize in Audio Documentary, “The History of Policing Black People in America – with David A. Love,” a segment from the podcast Black Guy White Guy Talking, from Elwyn Laud-Hammond and Zachary Watterson, featuring a conversation with David A. Love.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Family Guy “Mister Act”

Peter gifts Lois a stationary bike for Valentine’s Day that gives her a muscular figure Stewie develops some odd feelings for. Also, Peter injures his manhood after giving the bike a try and develops a high-pitched voice that lands him a spot in a group of choir boys who don’t take kindly to being outshone.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White Tribute Special Set at NBC

NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hour-long special. The network will air Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl at 10 p.m. Jan. 31. The beloved actress, comedian and animal advocate died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. The special will feature friends and fellow stars paying tribute to White, as well as clips from her storied career that showcase her impeccable comic timing and irreverent tone on series including Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland. Participants will be announced later. White was a six-time Emmy winner and a pioneer in television, starring in and...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Godfather of Harlem Renewed, Critics Choice Date and More

Godfather of Harlem will continue to walk the neighborhood streets, with a renewal for a 10-episode third season, it was announced on Thursday. The Epix drama, starring Forest Whitaker, will begin production this summer in New York. The series “tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles,” per the official synopsis. In Season 3, Bumpy continues “to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the...
TV SERIES

