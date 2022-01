Kanye West has said that he purchased a house near to ex-wife Kim Kardashian in order to bring himself “solace”.Last month, it was reported that West had bought a $4.5m (£3.3m) mansion in Los Angeles just weeks after Kardashian had requested a judge declare her “legally single”.Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, West said that he had moved to be near to his four children with the reality TV star, to whom he was married from 2014 to 2021.“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule – that’s why I even got the house,” the rapper, who...

