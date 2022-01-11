Is ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Planning a Country Album?

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has come and gone but fans will be talking about it for a long time. In one particular “Yellowstone” finale scene, Carter calls Beth “Mom,” much to her surprise. She first acknowledges Carter and calls him “baby” before realizing what she just did. Beth immediately recants and lashes out at Carter, bringing the poor boy to tears. She tells him that his mother is gone and that he will not get another one, much the same as her. Beth harshly explains to him why she will never be his mother.

