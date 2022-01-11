ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Planning a Country Album?

By Billy Dukes
 4 days ago
Ryan Bingham may not be the only singing cowboy on Yellowstone. Luke Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network series — says he's eyeing Nashville for a songwriting trip and plans to return to music this year. That's right, a return to music. Talking...

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale: Luke Grimes Explains Intense Scene ‘Dealing With’ Kayce’s Past

In one of the most intense “Yellowstone” season finales ever, Kayce has a flashback of his most traumatizing moments. This is all a part of the vision quest he embarks on, embracing his wife’s Native culture and exploring his demons. Because Kayce has always been stuck between his loyalty as a Dutton and his responsibility to his family on the reservation, he’s really lost. But actor Luke Grimes explains why Kayce must come face to face with his past.
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
KLAW 101

6 ‘Yellowstone’ Loose Ends We Can’t Stop Thinking About

The Season 4 finale of Yellowstone held on to just as much as it revealed. Viewers of the Kevin Costner-led Western drama still have plenty of unanswered questions about over 40 hours of TV. We call them loose ends. These are often inconsequential mysteries that the show just never got...
KLAW 101

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Reveals Co-Star Tim McGraw’s Extreme Workout Schedule: ‘I Draw the Line Somewhere’

1883 star LaMonica Garrett keeps himself in great shape, but in a new interview, he admits that even he can't keep up with his co-star, Tim McGraw, in the gym. Speaking to Taste of Country and other media outlets prior to the show's premiere in December, Garrett says that while he and McGraw both work out avidly to stay fit for their physically demanding roles, McGraw is always willing to push it one step further.
Nashville Scene

In Memoriam 2021: Music

A veteran music promoter with a passion for people, Tom Starr knew how to make real connections. Over the course of his 30-year career, he helped elevate artists from a range of formats to the top of the radio charts. He honed his skills at major labels including Interscope, EMI/Capitol, Jive, MCA and Elektra Records before starting his own marketing and consulting group in 2009.
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Jimmy as an Outsider

“Yellowstone” star Jefferson White relates to his character Jimmy more than you might think. As fans gear up for the Season 4 finale, White opens up about how he relates to his character. And what’s more, why “Yellowstone” viewers seem to connect with him so much. Some have even referred to Jimmy as the heart of the show. There’s no denying he’s certainly one of the most likable characters.
guitargirlmag.com

Country Music Breakout Star Priscilla Block Announces Debut Album Welcome To The Block Party Out Feb. 11

(January 14, 2022 – Nashville, TN) Mercury Nashville recording artist, Priscilla Block, has announced the release of her debut album, Welcome To The Block Party, available everywhere on February 11th. Listed as a MusicRow 2021 Next Big Thing Artist and a 2021 CMT Next Women of Country inductee, Priscilla Block is undoubtedly the breakout female country star of the past year and is poised to become one of Nashville’s acclaimed truth-tellers with a voice for her generation.
KDHL AM 920

10 Country Albums That Turned 20 in 2021

The year 2001 was a year of change and transition for country music. Many of the year's biggest releases came from a combination of new and emerging acts like Jessica Andrews and Carolyn Dawn Johnson, alongside established artists from the 90s like Tim McGraw and Brooks & Dunn. Sonically, the mainstream hitmakers of the genre largely began to slowly move away from its twangier sound and into a more adult contemporary style that would proceed the wave of 2010s bro-country.
KLAW 101

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Opens Up About the Horse Incident That Traumatized Her

Faith Hill makes horseback riding look pretty easy on 1883. In fact, it's really hard to believe she spent the better part of two decades afraid to ride. Prior to filming, all of the actors involved with Yellowstone prequel 1883 went to creator Taylor Sheridan's cowboy camp to learn to ride in a way true to the late 19th century. Hill tells Taste of Country and select media that she had actually been doing it wrong her entire life — or, at least the part of her life when she did ride.
Wide Open Country

The Most Anticipated Country, Bluegrass and Americana Albums of 2022

Fans won't have to wait long in 2022 for a heaping helping of new country, bluegrass and Americana albums by up-and-coming acts, established stars and living legends. January starts strong, with the debate over where Jacob Bryant ranks among 2022's most promising upstarts intensifying less than two weeks into the new year. From there, Morgan Wade, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes follow the lead of Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and other Nashville stars with deluxe editions of recent releases. The final Friday of January caps off a strong month of new music with a Maddie & Tae album featuring promising collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna. On the Americana end of the spectrum, Brent Cobb takes us to church with worship music, while Keb' Mo' shares songs created with country music pals Vince Gill and Old Crow Medicine Show.
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Community Policy