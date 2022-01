Today is National Dress Up Your Pets Day and I just knew I was going to have to show off my puppies. Over Christmas, they all got matching sweaters. Yes, we're THOSE people. Well, in fairness to ourselves, we didn't use to be those people until we realized our dog Ellie's new haircut rendered her perpetually cold. When we were on vacation, my mom, who was house and dog sitting for us, noticed that Ellie was shaking a lot when she went outside to pop a squat. So, she slapped a sweater on her and Ellie was instantly more content and comfortable. After all, this dog is the definition of "diva."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO