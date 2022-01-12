Pet-Safe and Versatile Snow and Ice Removal Tools

Oh my God! The snow! What about the windshields? I have places to go! Now! Before you go, PLEASE, make sure you have visibility from front, back, & all windows. What to do? Below are some unwarranted tips. I don't recommend any of the above. I recommend physically clearing off...
The days are shorter, and the coats get heavier. Yep, it's winter. For many of us, that also means snow and ice, two things we don't want on our driveways. So clean the powder and slippery stuff off—an ice-free driveway is safer, looks better, and will make you the neighborhood alpha dog.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a snowstorm blanketed the tri-state region, many have the chore of clearing off their car before driving to their next destination. Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says there are important areas to keep in mind. “There’s a lot of things that people forget like...
(WETM) – It’s the coldest day of the year so far, and if we’re feeling frigid, even though they have a little more fur than us, so are our pets. So, how can you make sure you’re keeping your pet safe in these low temperatures? 18 News spoke with our local Petco. Here are the tips they suggest!
You may have covered the grocery run to Wegmans, Tops, or Aldi’s, and if you live in Western New York, I’m sure you already have the typical snow brush and snow shovel. However, a lot of Western New Yorkers tend to overlook these life hacks that make ice and snow removal so much simpler.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Brisk winter weather has finally made its way to the WLFI viewing area. However, we are not the only ones feeling the effects. Many pet owners know the dangers and risks that cold weather poses. One of those risks is ice melt and salt. An...
Snow cream (AKA, ice cream made from snow) isn't sold in stores. You won't find it in the freezer aisle next to the tubs of ice cream or containers of colorful popsicles. Your only chance of finding or making snow cream is during or after a snowfall. It's one of...
(Family Features) Just as people prepare their homes, cars and families for extreme temperatures and weather events of winter, it’s important to remember pets’ needs this time of year. As cold weather sets in, Dr. Jennifer Freeman, DVM, resident veterinarian at PetSmart, shares these tips to prepare and...
Leaving his warm house and family behind at 2:30 a.m., during winter months in order to plow snow can be downright taxing for Martin Odegaard. The Public Works (PW) foreman lives out on Cabin Creek, and he's no stranger to putting chains on his pickup just to make it to work. Recently, it took him a half hour to complete the three-mile drive, no joke.
HOUSTON — Winter temperatures are coming and the Harris County Fire Marshalls Office and Houston SPCA want to make sure you and your family are safe from the cold weather. Freezing temperatures are expected on Sunday morning and that means it's time to keep your animals safe. "We strongly...
If we had a doorbell camera, I'd be on America's Funniest Home Videos. I was taking our new puppy, Arthur, out in the middle of the night, stepped on ice, and did the perfect cartoon-style slip and fall on our walkway. There may as well have been a banana peel.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter weather is quickly approaching. You may have dead or damaged trees or tree limbs that need to be removed before the potential snow and ice. WBTV spoke with tree removal company Arborscapes. Tree Care Operations Manager John Maurice says the company is already getting a lot of calls and they’re anticipating even more once the storm rolls through.
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Depending on where you live, you may have just experienced your first big snowstorm of the season. That means it's time to pull out your shovel and ice melt to clear your walkway or driveway. But if you have pets, you may be worried about salt getting into their paws. Luckily, there's an option that will keep their paws safe: the Harris Kind Melt pet-friendly ice melter on Amazon.
Time to refresh. Hit the slopes with protection and style. Left: One Piece Turtleneck Ski Suit by Cordova: Made from a black technical stretch-fabric. High neck, zipped front and a belted waist. material: 58% polyamide, 32% polyester, 10% elastane. Zippered pocket Zippered front. Adjustable at the waist Mid-weight material Stretchy fabric $1044.00.
Freezing weather brings with it the most treacherous driving conditions faced by British drivers and, along with floods and high winds, sub-zero temperatures contribute to a significant number of accidents. The sheer amount of standing water is a risk in itself, but can be lethal if it freezes. The UK’s...
While we celebrate the new year tonight, wise pet owners will keep an eye on their furry family members to keep their year ahead happy. Jackson Hole Radio Veterinary Correspondent Dr. Stephanie Ninnemann says emergency vet visits on New Year’s Eve climbs by 50% in some locations due to inadvertent poisonings.
Although big cats like Siberian tigers can be intimidating, there also are times when they look more like comedians than predators. A Japanese photographer known as Riku has captured sight of one of these creatures as it met its match with a bunch of snow. In a series of four images taken at the Asahiyama Zoo in the Hokkaido prefecture, the tiger is seen nearly touching a tree branch weighed down by the fluffy, icy powder. Presumably, the creature tapped the branch with its snout which caused all of the snow to shake off and land atop its head.
As the winter weather picks up, business has also picked up Snow Snake Ski & Golf. Snow Snake is a business from Harrison that offers multiple outdoor activities throughout the year. Skiing, snow boarding, snow tubing, golf, and zip lining among other activities are available at the hill. During the...
The Humane Society of Missouri offers some tips from veterinarians at the HSMO’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America to help ensure all celebrations are safe and fun for those four-legged friends, according to a press release. Be careful with festive foods. • Food and drinks are a highlight of...
Comments / 0