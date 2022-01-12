New pharmacy open in Daingerfield

WASHINGTON — For Democrats, the week began with plans for an epic showdown featuring the fight for voting legislation and a battle against Senate rules. Instead, the week ended with a fizzle — no votes and a promise to return next week to try again. But even the delay, forced by one Senate Democrat who tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate, may still be for naught since no one has managed to convince the two holdouts to change their minds.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 HOURS AGO