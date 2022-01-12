ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed should partner with private sector to leverage blockchain technology: Chamber of Digital Commerce founder

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Perianne Boring reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's change of tune when asked whether cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currencues would be able to coexist....

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said he sees inflation falling to 2.5 percent this year, but cautioned that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means any forecast faces high uncertainty. Given the rapid recovery, improving labor market and high inflation, he said the Fed is "approaching a decision" on raising lending rates. Inflation in 2021 hit its highest rate in nearly 40 years, and the Fed already has begun to remove the massive stimulus pumped into the world's largest economy during the pandemic to aid in the recovery.
Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Biden White House adviser stresses that inflation is global phenomenon, highlights 'some welcome deceleration'

Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Wednesday addressed new data that showed inflation at a nearly 40-year high, telling reporters that increasing prices are a "global phenomenon" that's connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the unique strength of the U.S. economic recovery makes the nation "well-positioned to attack the challenges of prices and costs head-on." He also said there has been "some welcome deceleration" in price increases in some areas such as grocery items, but the increases are still too high.
