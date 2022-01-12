ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic Forces Cancellation Of Mid Terms At Some Schools

Cover picture for the articleIn Warwick- at Pilgrim and Toll Gate High Schools – there...

NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
KAKE TV

Some Kansas school districts cancel classes due to COVID-19

EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) – Kansas school districts cancelled classes for the remainder of the week due to increased absences caused by COVID-19. The following school districts have announced that classes will not be in session for the remainder of the week, as a large volume of students and staff are absent due to illness.
EL DORADO, KS
MySanAntonio

COVID forces Central Texas school district to cancel all regular bus routes

Families in a Central Texas school district had to find an ride to school for their kids this morning after a COVID-19 spike led to the cancellation of bus routes. Hutto ISD canceled all of its regular bus routes until further notice starting today after increased transportation absences due to COVID-19 and various reasons, the district announced Sunday. HISD, a school district outside of Austin, said it has notified all affected riders but did not say how many students this will affect or how many bus drivers are absent.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Washington

Some Virginia Schools Cancel Classes, Start Late Monday

Multiple school systems in Northern Virginia either canceled classes and turned Monday into a professional day for teachers and staff, or plan to start late. On Sunday, on-and-off rain fell on the D.C. area. As temperatures fell below freezing overnight, there was a risk of a refreeze on roads. Here...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Some Michigan Schools Expecting COVID Surge Go Virtual, Cancel Classes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The continued rise in coronavirus cases across Michigan and an expected surge following Christmas and the New Year has extended the holiday break for some students. Classes that were scheduled to resume Monday in several districts have been canceled or moved online. The Detroit Public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WCAX

Staffing struggles force some Vt. school closures

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The COVID surge is taking a hit on many schools around our region. In some cases it’s not sick students that’s the problem but a lack of staff to keep the building open. U-32 Middle and High School parents received an early morning phone...
RUTLAND, VT
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iheart.com

Midlands School Districts Transition To Virtual Learning Amid COVID Surge

(Columbia, SC) -- A number of schools in the Midlands are having students learn remotely due to the current COVID-19 surge. In Lexington-Richland School District 5, Chapin Elementary is on virtual instruction until January 18th, as is Newberry Elementary in the Newberry County School District and River Bluff High School in the Lexington One School District.
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
EDUCATION
themesatribune.com

Mesa school board questions some pandemic relief spending

Mesa Public Schools Governing Board members think the district administration needs to focus more of its millions in pandemic relief funds on learning loss. During their final meeting of the calendar year last month, board members zeroed in on the district’s use of $158 million in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding that was part of the American Rescue Plan approved early last year.
MESA, AZ
wklw.com

Johnson Co Schools Implementing ‘Test-to-Stay’ Program

Several schools across the state are taking extra measures to stay as safe as possible during the recent surge in COVID cases, including the Johnson Co School System, which has implemented a “Test-To-Stay” program. This option allows any students who were recently exposed to COVID-19 to test for the virus as opposed to being quarantined. Any exposed students who opt for the test-to-stay program will continue to be tested periodically within the ten-day period that they would have been quarantined. As stated on the Johnson Co School District Facebook Page, this program is meant to focus on students who are unvaccinated and is intended to continue education, but does not pertain to extracurricular activities such as sports. The program is volunteer based and there are criteria to be eligible to participate, including:
EDUCATION
Iola Register

Kids should stay in school during COVID spike

The Biden administration wants to keep children in school, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Sunday, adding that “they’ve suffered enough” in the pandemic. Cardona predicted some “bumps in the road” amid the omicron variant spike but defended the federal “test-to-stay” protocol in which students who test positive for coronavirus can stay in school if they are regularly tested afterward.
EDUCATION
mtpr.org

COVID-related staff shortages force some Montana schools online

The Smith Valley School in Kalispell is shifting to remote learning. The school doesn’t have enough teachers because many are out sick with COVID-19. A letter on the school’s website Wednesday said the school will likely be closed through the rest of the week as staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 isolate. The school has a little more than 200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The school is providing laptops to parents so kids can continue classes online.
KALISPELL, MT

