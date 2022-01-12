Pandemic Forces Cancellation Of Mid Terms At Some Schools

Several schools across the state are taking extra measures to stay as safe as possible during the recent surge in COVID cases, including the Johnson Co School System, which has implemented a “Test-To-Stay” program. This option allows any students who were recently exposed to COVID-19 to test for the virus as opposed to being quarantined. Any exposed students who opt for the test-to-stay program will continue to be tested periodically within the ten-day period that they would have been quarantined. As stated on the Johnson Co School District Facebook Page, this program is meant to focus on students who are unvaccinated and is intended to continue education, but does not pertain to extracurricular activities such as sports. The program is volunteer based and there are criteria to be eligible to participate, including:

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO