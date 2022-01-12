ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember When Sugarland Were a Trio?

By Billy Dukes
 2 days ago
One of the bigger mysteries of the last several decades of country music is why Kristen Hall left Sugarland when the then-trio seemed to be on the brink of superstardom. The group showed up for a live appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno minus one member on Jan. 12,...

Wide Open Country

10 of the Best '90s Country Songs

Country music was popular long before the 1990s, but thanks to breakout country artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain and others, the '90s were a time when country music gained popularity and began to rise to the forefront of American culture. The decade spawned songs that are still popular with people who lived through the decade, and many of those tunes can still be heard on country radio stations.
Wide Open Country

Legendary Country Singers: Then & Now

Country music has produced countless legendary performers. Artists such as Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn have been a part of the genre for over 50 years. But before Willie Nelson was The Redheaded Stranger, he was Willie Hugh Nelson, a disc-jockey struggling to sell his original songs. Before Dolly Parton was a household name, she was the singer of "Dumb Blonde" (her first single) and embarking on a new role on The Porter Wagoner Show, where she was initially jilted by an audience who preferred her predecessor, the country singer Norma Jean. And before Loretta Lynn was the Coal Miner's Daughter, she was, well, a coal miner's daughter with a head full of stories and songs waiting to be shared.
cowboysindians.com

Country Music Memories

We talked to some of our favorite artists about their favorite country music memories. “Garth at Central Park has to be one of the most inspiring moments of my career. I always want to go bigger and better than anyone else, and this single concert is what I set my sights on.”
Kristian Bush
Jay Leno
Jennifer Nettles
Kristen Hall
US105

Remember When Dolly Parton Scored Her First Gold Record?

Ten years and more than a dozen albums after she started recording music, Dolly Parton finally went gold. Here You Come Again was released in October of 1977 and took less than three months to earn the prestigious certification, doing so on Dec. 27, 1977. The album’s pop-friendly title track...
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “The River,” Garth Brooks

In our cover story with the legend Garth Brooks, he told American Songwriter how important James Taylor was to him while growing up. Brooks, who was raised in both a music-loving and at times-rough-and-tumble household, said that at any time, there could be fisticuffs afoot but when he came home and heard Taylor on the stereo, he knew things were okay.
Taste of Country

New Country Music Albums Coming in 2022

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Dolly Parton are just three artists with new country albums planned for 2022. Expect a fast start, with several newcomers, one rocker and two veteran hitmakers dropping new titles in January and February. The first three months of any given year are typically slow, but...
Taste of Country

Top 40 Country Songs for January 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) A new year brings new opportunities for artists slowly moving up this monthly list of country music's Top 40 songs to take a big leap. January 2022 represents a cleansing of the palette in that radio programmers and country listeners return to work and real life after three undocumented weeks, during which the opportunities to soak up new sounds are endless.
countryfancast.com

Sugarland Already Gone (Music Video and Lyrics)

Sugarland is a Country Music duo from Atlanta, Georgia comprised of Jennifer Nettles (lead vocals) and Kristian Bush (vocals, mandolin, acoustic guitar, and harmonica). song was released in September 2008 as the second single from their album “Love on the Inside”. The song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on January 17, 2009.
KIX 105.7

Tim Thomas’s Throwback Thursday Tunes

I look forward to Thursdays on KIX 105.7. It is Throwback Thursday! I get to hear a lot of Throwback songs that I first heard from artists in the 90's. It was the time that I started to really get into country music. A few of the artists that really...
104.3 WOW Country

Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?

Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
KIX 105.7

Thomas Rhett Announces ‘Where We Started’ Album

Thomas Rhett has shared the most important details about his next studio album: When fans can get it and who he'll be working with. On Instagram, the "Slow Down Summer" singer revealed that Where We Started will drop on April 1. He's also revealed the full track list (see below) and revealed that his collaborators will include Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and pop star Katy Perry.
Mic

Country’s most revered institution is shamelessly enabling Morgan Wallen's comeback

For just another white dude with a mullet in some Wranglers singing about whiskey and party girls, a lot of ink has been spilled about Morgan Wallen. The rising country star saw his world turned upside down when he was caught on a neighbor’s security camera in Nashville in February 2021 using a racial slur. The scandal came after multiple other incidents in which Wallen was publicly exhibiting the cliche, drunken behavior that sometimes accompanies new fame, and the country music industry at large was quick to distance itself from Wallen in any way. He was banned from award shows and lost his representation. The backlash was swift and loud. It also saw his fans back him in an unprecedented way, by buying his double album Dangerous at such high numbers, it was the most sold album of any genre in 2021. With that backwards marketability, a pattern is emerging of people who would rather capitalize on Wallen than stay true to previous allegiances to anti-racism.
KIX 105.7

Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Country Song on the Radio for January 2022?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
