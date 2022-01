Pope Francis criticised so-called cancel culture during his annual address to the Vatican’s Diplomatic Corps, saying that it stifles freedom of expression and rewrites the past.The Pope, during his address on Monday, warned of “a form of ideological colonisation, one that leaves no room for freedom of expression and is now taking the form of the cancel culture invading many circles and public institutions”.“Cancel culture is invading many circles and public institutions. As a result, agendas are increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many...

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO