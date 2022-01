Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the defensive effort which earned his side a goalless draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final – but fears it may have put Sunday’s north London derby in doubt.After Granit Xhaka’s second red card in just 13 appearances this season the Gunners were forced to play for 71 minutes with 10 men at Anfield but their organised 5-3-1 formation was enough to comfortably keep their opponents at bay.But with Xhaka now suspended, Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka injury doubts after limping off, four other players injured or out with Covid...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO