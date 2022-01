Get ready for one of the strangest dungeon dives you’ve been on in a while, because Guacamelee developer DrinkBox Studios latest game, Nobody Saves the World, has locked down a release date. The Canadian-developed game casts players as Nobody, who can transform into over 15 different forms, including classic RPG classes like Ranger and Rogue, as well as some less-typical forms like a bodybuilder, mermaid, or horse. Certain classes can also be combined, adding another level of complexity to the proceedings. The final result looks like a lot of unpredictable fun, but don’t take my word for it – check out the game’s launch trailer, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO