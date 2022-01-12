ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings fall in overtime to close out west coast road trip

By Ken Delaney
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings finished a west coast road...

Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
NHL
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Logan Couture
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Update: Post-WJC, Prospect Rankings & More

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
NHL
Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings as Vice President of Hockey Operations. General Manager Steve Yzerman announced the hiring of his former teammate yesterday. Lidstrom spent his entire 20-year NHL career with Detroit and won four Stanley Cup championships with the...
NHL
#San Jose#Road Trip#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
Mining Journal

Detroit Red Wings lose for 5th time in 6 games in overtime at San Jose, 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — First Logan Couture dodged a fake octopus. Seconds later, he scored an overtime winner. All in all, an eventful return to the lineup following a five-day absence for COVID-19. Couture scored in overtime moments after a fan threw a fake octopus on the ice and...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Winnipeg shuts out Red Wings, 3-0

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 3-0 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Jets scored one goal in all three periods to complete the game's scoring, securing their third win in the past four games dating back to Jan. 2. Detroit was shut out for the fifth time this season, and the second time in the past four games.
NHL
Red Wings captain to play in 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the Atlantic Division team for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Larkin could be joined by rookie teammate Lucas Raymond who has a chance to be voted onto the roster in the Last Men In ballot.
NHL
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Steve Yzerman: Red Wings to exercise patience at trade deadline, in free agency

The Detroit Red Wings have improved this season, but not to the point where general manager Steve Yzerman will attempt to accelerate the rebuild with aggressive moves at the trade deadline or in free agency. Yzerman indicated where the team is in the standings at the March 21 trade deadline...
NHL
NHL

Copp scores twice, Jets shut out Red Wings

Hellebuyck makes 33 saves for Winnipeg; Detroit loses fourth in row. Connor Hellebuyck's shutout and Andrew Copp's two goals propelled the Jets over the Red Wings, 3-0 Andrew Copp scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Ryan O’Reilly Developing at Impressive Rate

Detroit Red Wings prospect Ryan O’Reilly has a chance to do some special things. O’Reilly, not to be confused with the St. Louis Blues superstar with the same name, is a sophomore at Arizona State University, and is starting to get noticed. The 21-year-old Southlake, Texas native admittedly got off to a slow start this season after recovering from early-season hand surgery, but things are well on track at this point.
NHL

