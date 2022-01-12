Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings

The Winnipeg Jets are back in action tonight against the Detroit Red Wings and they will be without many players due to players being in COVID protocols both with the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose. It is also not surprising that the Jets have so many players affected by COVID because the Canadian military estimates that 40% of Winnipegers have COVID at the moment, but not nearly that many people are being tested due to testing capacity issues and not counting positives from rapid antigen tests as they just don’t okay.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO