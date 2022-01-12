ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings

By Ken Delaney
 2 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red...

arcticicehockey.com

Dear Red Wings: Lidstrom officially joins the Yzerplan

Nicklas Lidstrom is back in the mix. He’s part of the Yzerplan. He’s catching the Yzer ... plane. No, he’s not playing again. I do wonder if he could though ... anyway, when you can add someone nicknamed “The Perfect Human” to your squad, you do it. Steve Yzerman is officially bringing in his former teammate Lidstrom as the vice president of hockey operations. He’ll have his hand in everything, the Wings announced this week, and I think that’s marvelous.
