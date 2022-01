Photographs of Stalingrad lying in ruins are perhaps well-known to many. But do you know what the famous city looked like before enemy troops entered it?. Even those who are not particularly well-versed in the history of World War II have surely heard the name of this Soviet city on the Volga River. In Stalingrad, as present-day Volgograd used to be called then, the Red Army broke the back of the Wehrmacht, thus marking a turning point in the course of that bloody conflict.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO