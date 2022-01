A former Mercer County fish farm will soon be transformed into a waterfowl paradise as the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited tackle the unique habitat project. The 130-acre site in northwestern Pennsylvania, near Grove City, was home to a myriad of ponds and impoundments that were created after the original wetlands was changed via an array of dikes, drainage pipes and ditch networks. The fish farm was created in the 1970s and the ponds were home to bait fish and a variety of game fish species. The operation ceased in the 1990s, and it’s been essentially abandoned ever since.

