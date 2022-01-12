ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichols Confirms Recovery With 22% Jump In Sales

 2 days ago

A trading update by Vimto producer Nichols confirms it bounced back last year from the early effects of the pandemic when out-of-home (OoH) drink sales plummeted. For the 12 months to 31 December 2021, the group’s revenue climbed 22% to £144.3m. The business stated that its Vimto...

ShareCast

Quiz sales jump 20% over Christmas period

Fast-fashion retailer Quiz reported a 20% jump in sales over the Christmas period as it said trading for the full year was set to be in line. In the month of December, sales rose to £8.8m from £7.4m in the same month a year prior, in line with the company’s expectations.
Worst Ever Year Of Growth For Online Retail Channel

The UK online retail market experienced the lowest rate of growth in 22 years of tracking during 2021. Figures from the IMRG Capgemini Online Retail Index show online revenue last year finished up 2.7% year-on-year against 2020. Following the significant growth in 2020, when lockdowns pushed online retail revenue up...
The Independent

Tesco upgrades profit outlook once again on rising Christmas sales

Supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest retailer to upgrade its annual outlook as it said a strong Christmas performance would help it notch up higher-than-expected retail earnings.The UK’s biggest grocery chain reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 when compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%.Third-quarter figures showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% in the three months and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.The...
SPAR Champions ‘Local’ In New Brand Positioning

SPAR has unveiled a new UK wide brand positioning called ‘The Joy Of Living Locally’. It has launched in SPAR stores and across its digital communication channels this week. The convenience symbol group will use three pillars to bring the positioning to life in store: ‘Value on your doorstep’, ‘Nurture our neighbourhoods’, and ‘Passionate about local’.
SOS Wholesale Acquired By Investment Firm

Investment firm RDCP Group has acquired Derby-based SOS Wholesale for an undisclosed sum. SOS is a family-run food wholesaler founded in 1996 by Norman Beckett and his two sons Mark and Steven. The business employs 120 staff from its 70,000 sq. ft warehouse and distribution centre in Derby and sales office in Barnsley. Its product range extends across 4,500 lines, selling brands including Mars, Walkers, Heinz, Nescafe, Colgate, and Fairy in the UK and exporting worldwide.
2022 Forecast For Food Developers

2020 represented a record year for start-ups – in the UK alone, the number of new businesses registered over the second half of 2020 soared, fuelled by employees taking advantage of the furlough scheme which afforded them the time to progress their aspirations of entrepreneurial success. According to a roundtable discussion hosted by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, there is growing evidence that the food and drink industry in particular was responsible for a sizeable chunk of the boom in start-ups.
Robust Christmas For Very; Appoints Former Walmart Executive As Chairman

Very Group, the owner of the Very and Littlewoods online retailers, delivered a relativity strong Christmas trading performance with revenue up 11.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels two years ago. However, group revenue over the seven weeks to 24 December was down 3.3% compared to the same period a year ago...
Sika reports 17.3% jump in full-year sales

(Reuters) – Construction chemicals maker Sika reported on Tuesday a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by a raft of acquisitions and the upturn in the building industry after pandemic closures the year before. The Swiss company, whose products are used to reinforce and water-proof concrete, said full-year sales rose to 9.24 billion francs ($9.98 billion) from 7.88 billion francs in 2020.
Recovery Continues At Boots Ahead Of Potential Sale

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) raised its full-year profit guidance yesterday after both its US and UK businesses delivered better-than-expected sales performance during its first quarter, aided by vaccination activity and surging online sales. In the three months to 30 November, the group’s total sales from continuing operations were up 7.6%...
Rivian plunges below IPO price on mounting EV competition

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric pickup maker backed by Amazon.com Inc., briefly tumbled below its November IPO price as the industry darling faces growing competition in the EV market. The move extends a drop from Wednesday, the biggest since mid-November, after Amazon announced a deal with Stellantis to buy electric...
Rivian Shares Continue to Dive Following Amazon-Stellantis Deal

Shares of Rivian fell Thursday, a day after automaker Stellantis announced that Amazon would provide its cloud services and in-car dashboard software. Rivian, an electric-vehicle company backed by Amazon, debuted on the Nasdaq just two months ago. An Amazon spokesperson reiterated the company's support for Rivian in a statement to...
Price increases expected as supply chain issues hit Barco earnings

Supply chain disruptions, including higher component prices, increased freight broker rates and higher logistics costs have caused Barco to issue a statement to say these issues will impact its earnings for the current financial year. While sales for 2021 are expected to grow mid-single digit year-over-year, in line with earlier...
GM stocks surges as fourth-quarter deliveries fall, but inventories jump as chip-supply issues keep improving

Shares of General Motors Co. GM, +7.47% surged 5.1% in morning trading Tuesday toward a six-week high, after the auto maker said it the semiconductor supply issues that have plagued the auto industry improved during the fourth quarter. The company said it delivered 440,745 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 43% from a year ago, when quarterly retail sales were the best in 13 years. Dealer inventory, including in-transit vehicles on their way to dealers, totaled 199,662 at the end of the fourth quarter, up 55% from a record low of 128,757 at the end of the third quarter. GE said it delivered 2.2 million vehicles in 2021, and extended its streak as the leader in combined full-size and mid-size pickup sales to eight years. For 2022, GM said it expects "economic growth in the U.S. and improving semiconductor availability" to lift total U.S. light industry sales to 16 million from 15 million in 2021. "The key constraint for sales continues to be reduced inventory levels as a result of the semiconductor shortage," said GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg. "Those inventory levels are beginning to recover against a backdrop of strong fundamental demand conditions, with ample job openings, high household savings and low interest rates." GM's stock, which has was headed for a fifth straight gain, and 10th gain in 11 sessions, has soared 19.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
New Auto Sales Up In 2021, But Far From Full Recovery

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020’s dismal numbers, but forecasters expect them to be more than 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic. The reason? Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty...
ODP Jumps on Sale of Unit, Boost to Share Buyback

Investing.com – ODP Corp stock (NASDAQ:ODP) surged 6.3% Monday following a December 31 announcement of the sale of its CompuCom Systems subsidiary for up to $305 million. The buyer is an affiliate of private equity firm Variant Equity. The consideration for the deal is a mix of cash, an interest-bearing promissory note, and a contingent future earn out, the parent of Office Depot and OfficeMax said.
