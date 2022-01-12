ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek Mill Gets Real With Fans: Smoking Weed Depresses Him

By Aja Dandridge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Meek Mill got real with fans about the effects of smoking weed has on his mental psyche. Plenty of celebrities have admitted to using drugs and drinking problems in the past. While some discuss the “positives” of using recreational drugs, others share details about the downside. Unfortunately for Meek Mill,...

